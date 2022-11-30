Thirsty Growler: Obelisk Beer Co., Astoria's newest brewery

People are gathering at the mismatched tables and 23-foot bar fashioned from reclaimed Douglas fir. Taps are flowing, within view of gleaming, stainless-steel brewing tanks.
Welcome to Obelisk Beer Co., the latest addition to Astoria’s robust beer scene.
Co-owners Dave Coyne and Nathan Lampson opened the doors to the city’s sixth craft brewery in mid-November. “I’m thrilled – ecstatic,” Coyne said during a sneak preview that drew a crowd of admiring fellow brewers.
Without a doubt, the brewer was also relieved that all the planning and hard work of the past few years had finally paid off.
On the western fringe of downtown, the brewery gives new life to a 72-year-old warehouse at Bond and Sixth streets that once housed Columbia Fruit & Produce.
The building’s original purpose in the 1950s, though, was fittingly beer-related – a distribution depot for the Blitz-Weinhard brewery of Portland. Coyne and Lampson found handwritten notes on a wall detailing how much beer was needed to quench Astoria’s thirst – graffiti that they’ve preserved and framed.
“It felt cool,” Lampson said of the building’s sudsy past.
It took more than a year to refurbish the warehouse, including construction of a new entrance and wheelchair-accessible ramp, and a spacious taproom with seating for 49 people.
Obelisk also had to obtain state and local permits and satisfy stringent wastewater standards, which includes capturing and treating the runoff from its brewhouse.
While awaiting a final green light, Coyne began brewing special batches of beer with “friends” – at other breweries in the region, so that he had enough on tap for last month’s opening. The strategy worked: Obelisk offered an initial six beers, ranging from a refreshing Czech-style lager to a potent doppelbock.
Coyne started as a home brewer, then notched nine years at Fort George Brewing, most recently as the brewer in charge of research & development and barrel-aged beers.
Lampson worked on the business side at Fort George and will be doing the same at Obelisk, while Coyne focuses on making beer and using his considerable pen-and-ink skills to create designs for labels, merchandise – even the signs on the building.
The emphasis will be on artisanal beers with intriguing ingredients and flavors that typically take longer to brew, underscoring Obelisk’s motto: “Slow Beer, Good Times.”
Coyne said he’s eager to pursue his passions, which include his endless pursuit of the “perfect” lager, as well as inventive sours and barrel-aged stouts.
The brewhouse tucked behind a pair of roll-up doors is capable of producing 11 barrels of beer, or 341 gallons. The biggest tanks were custom-made, but other parts of the system were acquired from fellow Oregon breweries, including Astoria’s Buoy Beer Co.
The owners are looking to create a warm, family-friendly vibe for the brewery.
“We want the taproom to be a really positive, welcoming experience,” Coyne said. “There’s something unique about a brewery taproom that spurs conversation. We don’t know what it is, but some kind of magic happens.”
There’s no kitchen planned for Obelisk, but people are welcome to bring in outside food. The brewery’s unusual name is a nod to the Astoria Column, but Coyne offered another meaning.
“We’re building a monument to beer,” he said.
