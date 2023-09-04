Thirsty Growler: It's the season for fresh hops

There are many reasons to feel blessed living in the Northwest. Breathtaking scenery, clean air and pristine forests? You bet. Majestic bald eagles and sassy sea lions? Of course, and add fresh hop season to the list.
It’s a six-week frenzy, happening now, when hop farms in Oregon and Washington state harvest 18-foot-high bines loaded with sticky, aromatic cones.
For experienced brewers, little else compares. Making beer with flavorful fresh hops, rather than milled pellets, is a joyous sensory experience matched only by the first sips of the brew itself.
From bine to brew
For Justin Kobe, of Reach Break Brewing in Astoria, the experience began shortly after dawn, with a two-and-a-half-hour drive to the 500-acre Crosby Hop Farm. His mission? To collect four 20-pound boxes of centennial hops slated for harvest that morning.
Kobe, Reach Break Brewing’s sales manager, seemed relieved to make it to the Willamette Valley farm within the designated 15-minute pick-up slot.
A woman at the entrance checked the brewery off her list and directed him to park his van a few yards from where trucks — filled with heaping piles of severed bines — were lined up outside a cavernous processing building.
Crosby Hop Farm was founded 123 years ago on fertile soil near Woodburn and is now run by a fifth-generation Crosby. It’s one of the nation’s biggest.
It’s a place where science and nature converge. There are 14 hop varieties planted, some of them experimental. Ever-evolving, the farm carefully monitors taste trends and brewery demand, reflecting that knowledge in the hops it chooses for its fields.
While coveted, fresh hops represent less than 1% of Crosby’s sales, dwarfed by the mountains of kiln-dried pellets awaiting packaging in large bales, according to spokesperson Nikki Lewis.
But there’s something special about the start of the harvest, and the brewers who make the annual pilgrimage.
“It’s awesome to host fresh hop pickup day,” Lewis said, nodding at the steady stream of vans pulling into the lot. “It’s super exciting. Such a short window of time.”
A Northwest advantage
Breweries in most states have to arrange for overnight delivery if they want to make a fresh hop beer, more than doubling the expense — that’s an advantage for those in the Northwest.
“Here in Oregon, not only do our brewers have direct access to some of the finest hops in the world, but during fresh hop season, those hops are going from bine to brew in a matter of hours,” said Christina LaRue, executive director of the Oregon Brewers Guild. “You just don’t get any fresher.”
As soon as the fragrant hops are loaded in the van, Kobe is on the phone, advising brewer Aaron Gillham to “get ready” for delivery. Moments later, the driver is back on the road, bound for Astoria with a renewed sense of urgency.
Timing is critical with fresh hops. They’re highly perishable and start to degrade within 24 hours, so it’s best to get them in the brew as soon as possible.
Plus, beer lovers are waiting. The allure of fresh-hopped beer is so intense that Kobe quickly pre-sold half of the 15-barrel batch — the portion to be packaged in 16-ounce cans. The rest will be kegged and enjoyed in the Reach Break Brewing taproom and on its patio, but it, too, won’t last long. (Buoy Beer Co., Fort George Brewery and other North Coast breweries are also planning fresh hop releases.)
Fortunately, Kobe knows all the side roads to avoid traffic. He made it back to Reach Break Brewing exactly as promised. Gillham was waiting beside the designated tank, ready to go.
A season’s toast
Also on hand was Josh Allison, the brewery’s founder and lead brewer. He cut open the first box and sniffed deeply as the sweet citrus aroma wafted into the brewhouse. Allison paused to serve up a round of beers for the crew, fresh hops floating in each glass.
After a toast and a sip or two, it was time to work — filling sanitized mesh bags with hops and loading them into the stainless-steel tank where they would seep. The cold-brewed beer started days before was transferred by hose to the tank, starting a new clock ticking.
In late August, Allison and Gillham gave the batch a final taste and, like a pair of surgeons, concurred that it was ready. Kegs were filled first, bound for the adjoining taproom. Canning followed as quickly as possible. Kobe had a lot of deliveries to make.
But this was a special day. Allison allowed himself another joyful moment. He poured a pint of the amber IPA — Astoria’s first fresh hop beer of the season — and savored the burst of flavors. “It’s awesome,” he declared. “We got it.”
