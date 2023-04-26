Thousands of people receive an email newsletter every week from Astoria’s Fort George Brewery that’s unlike any other. It’s weird, whimsical and funny.
Announcements of new beers, special editions and brewery-sponsored events have never been so interesting. That’s because they’ve become fodder for the fertile imagination of Kirsten Pierce.
On any particular day, Pierce may muse about Pablo Escobar’s wayward hippos or spy balloons monitoring beer consumption.
On April 1, she broke news about the launch of a Fort George Brewery Netflix series, produced by a group of documentary filmmakers who’d been living in a storage room above the brewery. It was a prank, leaving those who rushed to search Netflix red-faced.
Perhaps best known as Fort George’s bottle club manager, she doubles as a writer specializing in bizarro fiction (translation: trippy and weird). Her book “Moon Snake” and other works have been published by Portland’s Eraserhead Press, under the pen name Kirsten Alene.
After moving from Portland with her husband a decade ago, Pierce found herself working at Fort George in 2016, starting as a part-time server. She moved up to merchandise shipping and writing colorful beer descriptions before taking on the newsletter about 18 months ago.
“It’s so fun. It makes me super happy,” she said of newsletter. “They pretty much let me write whatever I want, which is awesome. Sometimes I just want to write about singing monks.”
Most breweries play their beer announcements straight, but Pierce has the blessing of Brian Bovenizer, the brewery’s marketing and sales director, to have fun with it — especially when introducing unique beers. Bovenizer, amazed at how popular the newsletter has become, now calls her the brewery’s “resident humorist.”
One of Pierce’s recent musings: “Here at Fort George we have a lot of bad ideas. Cheese beer. Free Filet Mignon with purchase. ... Spy balloon that records what people are drinking on their front porches within a 200-mile radius of Astoria.”
Pierce reached new heights a year ago with her announcement of Fort George’s latest innovation: a vape pen filled with Vortex IPA extract. “Have You Ever Loved a Beer so Much You Wanted to ... Inhale It?” was the headline. It fooled a lot of people, which was fitting since it was sent on April Fools’ Day.
Most of the time, Pierce just enjoys putting a unique twist on the hop world. When a specialty beer made with pickles was released, she said the jokes practically wrote themselves. Pierce also frequently invents top-secret departments at the brewery to spice things up, and sprinkles her writing with references to obscure novels.
But there are also beers to introduce. So, she does her research, starting with the brewers’ notes and then scrolling through the brewery’s in-house message board, which projects its own weirdness. She includes the necessary beer facts, but those introductions are a hoot.
“Casual observations about the world” with so many adjectives “you almost drown,” is how she described her approach to the newsletter.
When in need of inspiration, Pierce sometimes turns to her two young daughters. They’re never short of ideas — often involving fire-breathing dragons or food. “They’re super weird,” she said, smiling, “how could they not be?”
