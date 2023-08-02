Drink beer, do good. For North Coast breweries, it’s more than a slogan. Giving back to the community is an established business practice — done so often the largess is often overlooked.
Astoria’s Fort George Brewery and Buoy Beer Co. are on track to set records for contributions to local nonprofits this year. Both proudly produce benefit beers, with a portion of impressive sales going to charitable causes.
Nationally, craft breweries make thousands of special beers every year that raise tens of millions in funding for local, national and international organizations. Giving is so ingrained in the culture of brewing that it’s hard to find a brewery, large or small, that doesn’t give back.
“Craft beer is about heart,” said Brian Bovenizer, Fort George Brewery’s marketing director. “It’s about community — caring about your community, caring about the things that support your community.”
Since its founding in 2007, the brewery has released dozens of benefit brews, with a portion of sales proceeds going to a wide range of organizations, including those aiding abused and neglected children, historic preservation, abandoned animals and vital environmental causes. The Lupulin Ecstasy Festival in May, for instance, raised over $7,000 for the Clatsop County Historical Society.
The last Tuesday of each month is Fort George Benefit Night, where nonprofits apply for the coveted, rotating slot. A portion of food and drink sales that day benefit the featured organization.
This year, Fort George made Short Sands, a Helles-style lager, a year-round offering. The brewery also decided to give 1% of sales to charity, in this case the Surfrider Foundation, an environmental nonprofit that focuses on beach access, water quality and coastal ecosystems.
One of the biggest beneficiaries of the brewery’s giving over the years has been Clatsop Animal Assistance. Last fall, the brewery launched a Pet of the Week series of eight beers, with cans featuring photos of pets up for adoption. A portion of beer sales went to Clatsop Animal Assistance and all eight pets were adopted — a win-win.
Marcy Dunning, president of Clatsop Animal Assistance, admits to being floored by Pet of the Week. “More and more, they are reaching out to us with ideas, instead of us reaching out to them,” she said of Fort George.
Buoy Beer Co. has also expanded its support for nonprofits this year, launching a benefit series featuring four seasonal beers: Baltic Porter, Buoy Lager, Easy IPA and Strong Gale (a hearty amber ale coming this fall). For each, 3% of can and draught sales go to the Oregon-based Ocean Blue Project, which works to revitalize oceans, rivers and beaches.
All proceeds from a batch of another special beer, Pride IPA, benefit Portland’s New Avenues for Youth, a Portland-based nonprofit focused on preventing homelessness and offering services for homeless youth.
Buoy Beer Co. has also contributed this year to a long list of local organizations, including the Tillicum Foundation, Clatsop Community Action, Lower Columbia Q Center, Astoria Parks, Recreation & Community Foundation and Wildlife Center of the North Coast.
Every time a nonprofit is named on a beer can, there’s an additional benefit: public awareness. “A big part of it is connecting beer drinkers to these different causes, bringing awareness and support for the issues,” Jessyka Dart-Mclean, marketing and sales director at Buoy Beer Co., said.
Pelican Brewing Co., based in Pacific City, also supports a number of North Coast community groups with direct contributions, including sponsorships with Trailkeepers of Oregon, a group focused on trail maintenance, and Babes on Waves, which fosters empowerment through surfing and other programs.
This year, the brewery moved away from benefit beers and the strict accounting that’s required. “We find it to be a lot simpler if we just give money,” Mary Jones, Pelican Brewing Co. president, said. “And it isn’t all money. A lot of it is time and effort, like the festivals and the cleanups.”
“We live in a beautiful area,” Jones added. “We want it to stay beautiful.”
