When there are dozens of special stouts on tap and only so many hours in which to sample them, planning is key.
So thought Lyss Johnson of Moses Lake, Washington, who prepared for Fort George Brewery’s Festival of Dark Arts by creating a spreadsheet listing every beer and where they could be found, plus brief descriptions of each and room for tasting notes.
Johnson, who recently discovered a taste for dark beer, rendered judgment with hand-drawn smiley or frowny faces. While most stouts won her approval, one variant did not. “I can tell you that I don’t like the bourbon dark beers,” she said.
Standing at her side was friend and fellow explorer Curtis Robillard. Clutching a marked-up printout of Johnson’s spreadsheet, the retired engineer said he appreciated having a battle plan for a festival attended by several thousand beer fans.
The strategy appeared to be working. Less than two hours into the Feb. 18 twilight session, Robillard, Johnson and their partners had each tasted a dozen stouts by sharing the 3-ounce pours.
“It’s good stuff,” Robillard, a home brewer, said with a smile. “You’re not going to get this beer anyplace else.”
It was the first Festival of Dark Arts adventure for the group, as was the case for many in the crowd. Some of it could be pent-up demand. Fort George Brewery had to cancel the festival twice during the COVID pandemic due to health regulations.
“I’m really an IPA guy, but I felt like I’ve been missing out for the past two years,” said a man waiting in line to get in. The line was more than four blocks long, but he didn’t seem to mind. Nobody did.
The weather was crisp but dry, and warm enough that the elaborate ice sculptures carved earlier in the day slowly melted. Still, fire pits set up around the venue drew crowds. At one, out-of-towners listened intently as an earnest Astoria man tried to explain the evolution of Fort George and craft brewing in general.
Others followed the sound of guitar chords to their source. Live music and entertainment ranged from a scarf-twirling belly dancer to folk and country to a Los Angeles heavy metal band that dressed up as demonic McDonald’s characters.
There was also thick-cut bacon on a stick — if you could grab one before they sold out.
A portion of Duane Street was closed for the festival and the grounds included the entire Fort George Brewery campus as well as The Ruins across the street and Fortune & Glory Cider Co. up the slope. Everywhere it seemed, there were people laughing and dancing, many in elaborate homemade costumes.
But back to the main attraction: Those delicious, warming stouts, 80 or so of them. There was a special station set up just for Fort George’s renowned barrel-aged Matryoshka stout and its variants, which include Mexican vanilla, toasted coconut, lime and more.
Every one of Astoria’s six breweries was represented with at least one beer. There were also a number of prized, limited-edition collaborations, producing unique taste sensations.
A partial list of some of the special ingredients: pineapple; candy cap mushrooms; caramel; pistachios; semi-sweet chocolate; molasses; raspberries; graham crackers; malted milk balls; hazelnuts; cinnamon; maple syrup; licorice; Oreos; almonds; marshmallows and coffee.
One brewery described its stout as “breakfast in a bottle.” Another summed up its offering as “chocolate, coffee roast awesomeness.” No false advertising there. Welcome back, season of dark brews.
