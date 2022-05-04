There’s a good chance your grandfather’s favorite beer was Budweiser or Miller. Your father may have followed suit, with a slight detour to Coors. For generations, pale lagers have been brewed on an industrial scale. Every bar in America seemed to have them on tap, most still do.
Their popularity, however, is slowly waning due to some healthy competition. A robust array of lagers made by local craft breweries offer the same crisp refreshment, perfect on a warm day, but with more flavor. Lagers, a large family of beers that includes pilsners, marzens, bocks and dunkels, have long been admired by brewers because they’re hard to make well. Each batch takes weeks to mash, boil, ferment and condition.
Lagers brewed by Astoria’s Fort George Brewery take six to eight weeks from start to finish. At nearby Buoy Beer Co., the process takes a minimum of 45 days. Compare that process to a typical IPA, which takes just 10 days.
There’s little room for error, with only one or two malts and a subtle hop variety used, simple but complex. “There’s nothing to hide behind,” said Matt Jones, Buoy Beer‘s head brewer. Dave Coyne of Fort George Brewery agrees. “They’re quite difficult,” Coyne said, noting all the “little, little steps” that demand attention. “You can spend a lifetime learning how to make the best lager,” he added.
The birthplace of lagers is Bavaria, with the first believed to have been brewed in Pilsen in 1842. Those beers traditionally used Saaz hops and malted barley. Striving for authenticity, Buoy Beer imports both of those ingredients from the Czech Republic for its Czech style pilsner. German malt and hops are brought in for the brewery’s Helles German Lager.
Helles was the first beer Buoy Beer made, so it’s fitting that the riverfront brewery will celebrate lagers with a festival on May 14. Fruhlingsfest, German for “spring festival,” will feature the brewery’s staples and specialty brews, as well as offerings from nine guest breweries. The celebration will run from noon to 8 p.m. and feature live music.
Buoy Beer recently announced the debut of a rotating series of specialty lagers, starting with a deliciously potent Maibock. A Vienna style lager and an Oktoberfest brew will follow later in the year. Both Buoy Beer and Fort George Brewery are increasing their lager production, taking advantage of their expanded brewing capacity. That’s crucial, as there has to be enough tank space to hold large amounts of the beer during its slow march to perfection.
Coyne, who will launch his own brewery in Astoria this summer, is not one to shy away from experimenting with different recipes and techniques, even with lagers. For one pilsner, he used a mix of German and New Zealand hops that “fit the flavor profile,” and he’s done some barrel aging as well.
