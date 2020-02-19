CLATSOP COUNTY — Breweries in Astoria and Cannon Beach will celebrate the 12th annual Zwickelmania from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The event is a celebration of Oregon’s craft beer scene. The coastal celebration is part of a month-long celebration, which is happening throughout the state.
Tours, tastings, meet-the-brewer sessions and free samples will be available to the public.
Astoria Brewing Company (1196 Marine Drive, Astoria), Buoy Beer Co. (1 8th St., Astoria), Fort George Brewery (1483 Duane St., Astoria) and Public Coast Brewing Co. (264 3rd St., Cannon Beach) will participate. The breweries collaborated to create a limited-run Zwickelmania beer, “State of Excitement IPA,” that will be released on Saturday.
Proceeds from the drink go to the Oregon Brewers Guild.
