Ah, the juicy taste of a burger at the end of a long day. The North Coast is bursting with delectable burgers to try and reporters and freelancers for Coast Weekend, The Astorian and the Seaside Signal shared the various eats they’ve tried this summer. Use these as a guide to start you on your own quest to find the best burger on our coast.
Astoria Coffeehouse & Bistro
The chili relleno burger is one of several burgers at Astoria Coffeehouse & Bistro, which holds a weekly Burger Thursday special.
-Edward Stratton, reporter at The Astorian.
Labor Temple Diner & Bar
The Labor Temple Diner & Bar in Astoria offers a burger basket with fries as a lunch special.
-Edward Stratton, reporter at The Astorian.
Taqueria Pelayos
Taqueria Pelayos, known for its Mexican food, also offers a $5 bacon cheeseburger.
-Edward Stratton, reporter at The Astorian.
Astoria Brewing Co.
The Bleus burger, made with fresh ground chuck, bleu cheese, pepper bacon, special sauce, lettuce, onion and tomato and served on a pub-style bun with kettle chips is the perfect lunchtime meal. The burger was juicy, cooked medium and complimented with the melting blue cheese.
-Jonathan Williams, Coast Weekend editor
Portway Tavern
Here is a basic, delicious cheeseburger ordered to go from the Portway Tavern in Astoria so it could be eaten on my couch and also shared with my dog.
-Katie Frankowicz, reporter at The Astorian.
Maggie's On The Prom
This juicy burger at Maggie's On the Prom in Seaside is hand crafted from 6 oz. of Nehalem River Ranch beef topped with "secret sauce", lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon and cheddar cheese. The beef is the priority, not the toppings.
-Eve Marx, Seaside Signal columnist and contributor.
The Logger
The Timber Burger is one of several burgers at The Logger restaurant in Knappa.
-Edward Stratton, reporter at The Astorian.
