For Pete Ficken and Roxy Ficken-Jones, co-owners of Sleeper Coffee in Astoria, the most rewarding part of opening their shop was the warm welcome and support they received from locals. “We’re beyond grateful. That’s what gets me out of bed every morning,” Ficken-Jones said.
Sleeper Coffee opened in late March at The Collective Astoria, a space within a 1946 building on Commercial Street that also houses an apothecary, two vintage clothing stores and a collection of items made by local artists.
In addition to its espresso drinks and expansive list of teas, the shop collaborates with neighbor, Kit’s Apothecary, to offer gluten-free baked goods.
The shop’s most popular coffee concoction is the cortado, a drink from Spain with equal parts espresso and steamed milk — but Ficken-Jones is not afraid to experiment frequently with recipes.
“I’ve been known at past coffee jobs to become disenchanted by the usual menu items, and I’ll come up with a new drink to break up the routine,” Ficken-Jones said. For example, the shop’s espresso tonic is a drink inspired by a coffee roaster in Helsingborg, Sweden, called Koppi.
“Keep an eye on the special board for unusual offerings if you’re into trying new things,” Ficken-Jones said.
The new shop owners bring decades of combined experience working with coffee around the world, such as in Tokyo, New York, Los Angeles and in Alaska. Ficken-Jones points to Portland, however, when asked where they are both from.
“That’s where we met and spent the majority of our 20s and where both of our professional careers in coffee began,” Ficken-Jones said. Now, she describes a respect for those in the industry who are committed to coffee for the long haul. “There is truly no end to what one can learn about this industry. There is new science, new tech, (there are) new methods popping up all the time.”
After many years working at coffee shops, the pair began to learn those industry secrets, outgrow their roles and yearn to level up. “We developed preferences on brewing and extraction methods, customer service styles, bar flow and quality of product and service,” Ficken-Jones said.
“We reached a point in each of our careers when working as employees under cafe owners wasn’t scratching the itch anymore. We saw that as a cool problem to have — a terrifying leap, but pretty cool.”
That leap included the initial idea to build a coffee cart, until the couple discovered The Collective Astoria. By coincidence, their lease was signed the same day that Street 14 Café, just a block away, closed its doors.
At the time, Ficken had been working at Street 14 Café to fund the opening of Sleeper Coffee. After the shop closed, he began receiving self-employment assistance from the state. “So far, we’re staying afloat thanks to these programs, loans and a ton of support in various forms from the folks we’re surrounded by,” Ficken-Jones said.
In turn, the couple hope to reflect that support back to their customers. They see a connection between creating dependable, inclusive spaces and positively impacting mental health in the community.
“We give and get multiple hugs and meaningful conversations every day and that’s what means the most to us,” they said. “Nothing means more to us than hearing from folks that they feel safe and welcomed in the space we’ve created.”
