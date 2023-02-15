ASTORIA — Silver Salmon Grille will host a coloring contest with appetizers from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, offering prizes for winning entries.
All entrants will by given a 20-by-20-inch sheet of white paper, a pencil and box of crayons, and will have until 8 p.m. to complete their work.
A panel of judges will choose winning entries. First-place winners will receive $400 in cash, while entries in second and third place will receive $100 and $200 Silver Salmon gift cards. Winning art will also be displayed in the restaurant.
This event will be held in celebration of the restaurant's 20th anniversary. For more information, contact 503-338-6640 or visit www.silversalmongrille.com.
