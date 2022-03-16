Kristy Cross has done it again. When asked how she manages to consistently rank as the North Coast’s Best Barista year after year in Coast Weekend’s Readers’ Choice Awards, she laughs. “Oh, my gosh, I don’t know. It’s so exciting,” Cross said.
But her customers do know. Cross, who owns The Rusty Cup on 12th and Commercial St., treats customers like family, whether they’re regular locals or new visitors. Cross’ cheerful demeanor is irresistible.
“I just love my job” Cross said. “My customers are like having a really big family that you get to hang out with every day. It’s so nice that they appreciate me. Every year, it’s been seven or eight in a row now, I think I can’t possibly win again. There are so many talented baristas in town. I can’t believe it,” Cross said.
Cross bought the Rusty Cup in 2004 after graduating from the University of Washington in Seattle. Looking for a change of scenery, she headed to Long Beach Peninsula, where her parents had a summer place.
“We spent practically every summer in Seaview when I was a kid,” Cross said, “I thought I could live there and find a job, but full time jobs were hard to come by.” Back in Seattle, she spotted an advertisement for a downtown Astoria coffee shop for sale. She had been a barista during her college days and thought “I could do that.”
“I bought the place without ever seeing it,” Cross said, laughing. “I don’t know what possessed me. I couldn’t do that now. But when you’re young, you do some crazy things.”
Crazy or not, The Rusty Cup has proven a wise decision. “Not only was it serendipity that I got the place, but I ended up marrying Greg (Cross, of NW Lending Group), the realty mortgage guy next door,” Cross adds, seeming not to quite believe the luck herself.
Still hands on at her shop, Cross works side by side with a part-time staff of three, making and serving coffee as well as breakfast and lunch items. “It’s fun working together, baking, and dreaming up new breakfast burritos and sandwiches, like our gourmet grilled cheese with avocado,” Cross said. “We kind of all do everything. But my favorite thing still is making dry cappuccinos.”
A dry cappuccino is a rich espresso drink with steamed milk and a smooth layer of foamed milk on top. “I think you can’t really mess up the foam, the appearance of that marshmallow fluff. But I like getting a really good micro foam just right,” Cross said. “It’s hard to explain. And a hard technique to teach. I care about it especially when it’s so smooth without any big bubbles. I guess it’s a skill I’ve acquired. Sort of what happens after doing it for almost 20 years.”
“I definitely have days when I’m tired and think I might give it up ... But I still love it, and honestly, I don’t feel like I’ve gotten any older. Most days I’m still like that enthusiastic, first-time owner. It’s funny, but this last year has been our busiest ever,” Cross said.
“Someday, I suppose, I’ll retire,” Cross said. “And one day I’d better pass on the barista crown, but no time soon.” It’s Cross’ grin and warm laughter that get you in this downtown coffee spot. No wonder Cross is a crowd favorite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.