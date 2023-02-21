Wild Pines Coffee Co. finds its home inside of an 18,000-square-foot marketplace. Alder + Co., located along the Willapa River in Raymond, Washington, sits adjacent to Raymond’s Northwest Carriage Museum and Willapa Seaport Museum.
The coffee shop began as a mobile coffee cart just over a year ago. The cart’s owner, Kim Crawford, who retired from her job as Raymond’s postmaster after 25 years, bought the brick-and-mortar coffee shop from South Bend’s Elixir Coffee, another local favorite. The previous owners had added the space as a second location. Crawford said she frequented Elixir as her own “happy place.”
“I wanted to keep the same vibe,” Crawford said, “this place itself is unique. People immediately go ‘wow!’” The shop, she added, is frequented by regulars who meet up with friends, and serves as a home base to many community and company meetings.
“Locals know they can get great coffee,” she said, adding that travelers can “give themselves an extra few minutes to take everything in.”
Wild Pines features their own coffee blends roasted in Seattle, a selection of in-house made raw juices and a small selection of sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups and breakfast items. The shop also serves beer and wine.
The larger marketplace, Alder + Co., has a different story, yet remains connected to the shop. Owner Jeff Karnatz, who also makes his living as the owner of Willapa Valley Lavender Farms, said that the eclectic market got its start as a holiday pop-up store two years ago.
Vendor sales drive the market, where Karnatz has a symbiotic business partnership with Crawford. These two businesses work cooperatively under one umbrella and roof, but are owned and managed separately.
“I do it for the love of helping vendors,” said Karnatz, who sells his wares alongside other vendors at Alder + Co. and at various weekend markets around the region. “What we love is that people will come in and hang out with friends,” he said, defining the market’s nooks and crannies as “living room-like” spaces.
The wares — everything from pillows and potted plants to antiques, jewelry, candles, skin care products, art and much more — are generally handmade by local artisans. A housewares and home decor line at the shop is managed by Debbie Aust of Debbie A’s She Shed. She and Karnatz are the shop’s display dressers.
The coffee shop and vendor market work cooperatively to offer patrons many evening activities as well. There are regular paint and sip workshops, pamper parties and art classes. Stop in and allow time to explore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.