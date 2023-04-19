A professional barista for more than 25 years, Chris Betts, though retired from 40 years in the food industry, is still pulling shots. With that experience, she should know something about crafting a divine cup of joe.
Betts, a longtime Cannon Beach resident, is now a volunteer barista at — of all places — a church. She’s been in that position for 10 years, serving up coffee at North Coast Family Fellowship in Seaside.
“I do it for the joy of giving people something they want,” Betts said. Her No. 1 secret to great espresso? She said it’s all in the right roast. The church’s espresso bar serves coffee from Columbia River Coffee Roaster.
Humorist, radio personality, performer and “A Prairie Home Companion” author Garrison Keillor once wrote that “Lutherans drink coffee as if it were the third sacrament.” And that quote could be applied to many religious gatherings.
As in the dozens of coffeehouses within the Columbia-Pacific region, coastal church coffee is really all about the fellowship. “It’s nice to have a place where you have relationships,” Betts said.
She added that while she may not know everyone by name, she knows most regulars’ drink orders and enjoys camaraderie with people that come in, the back-and-forth banter.
Betts said that there were times on Sunday mornings when two baristas have had a hard time keeping up — but now the espresso business doesn’t seem quite as busy as it once was, given sheer number of places from which to choose and that some folks get their morning cup elsewhere on the way to church.
Still, coffee is an essential line item in many a church budget. At North Coast Family Fellowship, they serve up a drip roast for fueling the flock’s worship at no charge, but they also — like many larger churches — have an espresso bar.
The Seaside church embraced the idea when a congregant, who worked in the restaurant equipment business, donated a machine 15 years ago.
Now, worshippers can get a latte, mocha, chai, steamer or Italian soda. Whether a personal or group ritual, some folks drink coffee quite religiously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.