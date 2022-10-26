As leaves turn and fall, warm morning beverages beckon. For a taste of the season, sit by a morning fire, sipping blissfully as the sun slowly rises and the air hangs crisp and cool with fog. Turn to a pumpkin-spiced latte and into the pages of a good book.
It’s autumn. Halloween decor will soon be put away as Christmas wares fill the shelves of stores. And, yes, folks will begin to increasingly jones for hot — usually caffeinated — beverages to jumpstart their dark mornings. Fall is also the time of year when more books are released than any other season.
And, somehow, as if by some unseen force, many people are drawn to curl up next the fire with their coffee (perhaps tea) and a book. It’s a practice more folks should take up because, as Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling once said, “I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a good book.” Indeed, people who read tend to grow smarter.
Coffee (and tea) must pair well with reading, since folks often open a book over a cup in the local coffee shop — especially if the shop is next door to a bookstore. It’s no mere coincidence that you’ll find the two establishments nearby or even joined at the hip, sharing the same space.
All along the North Coast are good coffee shops near bookstores. Godfather’s Books, in Astoria, even has both under the same roof — but sadly, few places to sit. Lucy’s Books is nearby, too, as are several other coffee shops. Three are within walking distance of Manzanita’s Cloud & Leaf Bookstore.
In Cannon Beach, amongst a plethora of coffee shops, are Cannon Beach Book Co. and Jupiter’s Books. On Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula, both Banana Books in Long Beach and Time Enough Books in Ilwaco are a short drive from a hot cup of coffee.
But, perhaps the North Coast’s most ideal pairing of bookstore and coffeehouse is found in Seaside. The city is home to Beach Books, just across the street from Seaside Coffee House — a warm, expansive place filled with plenty of nooks, comfy couches and chairs, ideal for reading.
“Our culture uses the term ‘let’s go get coffee together,’” said Michelle Hawken, owner of Seaside Coffee House, which operates alongside Seaside Coffee Roasting Co., “but it’s more of an act than a drink.” She added that at any given point, people are often in the shop reading.
Beach Books, often the local supplier to the shop’s readers, is keen to keep beloved classics as well as recent bestsellers in stock. Proprietor Karen Emmerling, along with Alexa Butler, the store’s manager, have created an open, well-lit space conducive to browsing.
An eclectic selection of beach reads, children’s books and even titles related to coffee can be found amongst the shelves. “We like it to feel like you’re walking into home,” Butler said of the shop.
Speaking highly of a neighboring coffeehouse, she added, “There’s always a morning crew over there and they come over and order books.”
The two coffeehouses, it seems, have a symbiotic relationship — just like coffee and books. “I was really happy when Karen moved her store because coffee and books really do go well together,” Hawken said.
“But you don’t have to take my word for it,” as LeVar Burton of Reading Rainbow would say, find out for yourself. This fall, support local bookstores and coffee shops. Pick up a book, curl up with your favorite coffee beverage and gear up for the onset of winter along our glorious coast.
