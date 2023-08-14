ASTORIA — The Pacific Northwest Brew Cup will return to Astoria with craft beer, live music and games.
The festival will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Heritage Square area.
The Pacific Northwest Brew Cup started in 2002, staged for years by the owners of Astoria’s Baked Alaska restaurant. The current hosts, the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association, have made the event a large fundraiser.
The coronavirus pandemic forced a three-year pause in the festivities. This year, some 30 craft breweries from throughout the Pacific Northwest will offer select beers. There will also be food trucks and a children’s play area.
Eight bands are scheduled to perform, including local favorites Holiday Friends and the Bond Street Blues Band.
Admission is free for this event. Beer fans can buy souvenir mugs and tasting tokens. For more details, visit www.astoriadowntown.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.