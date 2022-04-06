Eight may not be a major milestone on most anniversary lists, but North Jetty Brewing plans to make a splash at its eighth birthday bash on Saturday. Titus Bentley, North Jetty’s new head brewer, will be present to greet guests and mark a significant transition in the brewery’s history.
The event will feature brewery tours, food and drink specials, birthday cake and a raffle with prizes from local businesses and artists. The celebration will also raise funds for a good cause. $1 of every pint sold during the event will go to the Dylan Jude Harrell DIPG Foundation to help create a new community center.
Following a two year break due to the pandemic, getting together with the community to celebrate another anniversary of brewing beer on the Long Beach Peninsula feels wonderful to North Jetty owners and co-founders Michelle and Erik Svendsen. “It seems like forever but it also seems like it flew by,” Michelle Svendsen said, “we had so much support and we’re still here.”
The Seaview, Washington, brewery has become a cornerstone of the peninsula community since it opened its doors and taps eight years ago. A former home brewer Erik Svendsen handed over the brewing reins to Kirk Hurd at North Jetty’s two year mark.
Bentley is taking over at North Jetty from Hurd at a time when the brewery is adding a 20 barrel tank, expanding its capacity by some 30% to produce 1,200 barrels a year. “We’ve had a hard time keeping up with demand,” Michelle Svendsen said. North Jetty now uses three companies to distribute its product up and down the West Coast, from Tillamook to Seattle as well as on the peninsula. An additional boost in canning capacity will allow North Jetty to both satisfy the growing demand and do more lagering, a time consuming process.
Bentley got his brewing start at a Fort Collins, Colorado, family owned Horse & Dragon Brewing Co., comparable in size to North Jetty. After he and his partner, now wife, moved to the Oregon coast, he joined the team at Buoy Beer Co. and later Fort George Brewery before stumbling upon the brewer opening at North Jetty over an after work beer. It was a chance encounter with Erik Svendsen’s stepmother, who suggested he apply.
“It was too good of an opportunity to pass up,” Bentley said. “It’s a small, intimate setting where I’ll get to interact and hang out with customers. And I’m stepping into an established and expanding brewery,” he added.
Bentley plans to ensure the consistency of North Jetty’s beer quality and maintain its rotation of both flagship and seasonal brews. He also plans to explore barrel aging in order to expand the brewery’s 15 strong tap list. “Our first eight years has been great,” Erik Svendsen said, “our second eight years is going to be great.”
The family owned and operated brewery hosts a number of events that bring the community together, including trivia nights and fundraisers, at its taproom and adjacent, recently updated patio. ”Our community, they support us so well we want to make sure we support them,” Michelle Svendsen said.
