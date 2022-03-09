That special alder smoked stout on tap at Astoria’s Fort George Brewery is more than it appears. With every pour of the dark brew, people in the community are being helped.
The smoky stout kicks off a highly anticipated series of collaboration beers involving five coastal Oregon breweries, with all proceeds benefitting local charities.
The Lone Pelican Coastal Collaboration series, led by Pacific City based Pelican Brewing Co., features Pelican’s brewing magic merged with that of Fort George in Astoria, Beachcrest Brewing Co. in Lincoln City, Homegrown Public House & Brewery in Florence and Arch Rock Brewing Co. in Gold Beach.
These special brews will have staggered releases throughout the year, according to Pelican brewer Coren Tradd. What makes the series stand out is its scale and availability. Thirty barrels of each brew will be produced at Pelican’s brewery in Tillamook, and the beer will also be bottled for wider distribution. Each barrel is 31 gallons.
Tradd is excited about the chance to raise funds for nonprofits struggling to deal with issues ranging from homelessness to food insecurity. “It’s been a hard few years for everybody in these coastal towns,” Tradd said. “Our goal is to make beer and help people.”
Tradd teamed with Dave Coyne, his counterpart at Fort George, in crafting Coastal Collaboration Volume 1. They used alder-smoked malt from Skagit Valley Malting to create a full-bodied beer with dark chocolate and roasted coffee notes. And, of course, that unique smoky flavor. For a stout, it’s relatively easy drinking.
Coyne, who is preparing to open his own craft brewery in Astoria in early summer, enjoys collaborating with fellow brewers and plans to continue that unique sort of camaraderie. Beer lovers also look forward to the fruits of those efforts, knowing the brewers strive to “push the boundaries of what’s possible,” as Coyne puts it.
The charity of choice for the Pelican-Fort George stout is Clatsop Community Action, a nonprofit that operates food banks and helps people meet basic needs. The Astoria-based agency has been faced with heightened demand for housing and emergency food assistance, a problem that has worsened during the pandemic. More than a quarter of Clatsop residents currently qualify for food aid, many of them children and seniors on fixed incomes. “It feels good to do something to help, especially with people losing their jobs in the pandemic,” Coyne said.
Coastal Collaboration Volume 1, otherwise known as Alder-smoked Stout, will be available at taprooms and brewpubs throughout the region, as well as in bottle shops and through beer subscription services. The other brews in the series will be released every three months. The styles of beer are not yet known, but the charities are. Beachcrest has chosen the Siletz Bay Music Festival, Homegrown is backing Children’s Repertory of Oregon Workshops and Arch Rock is benefiting the Gold Beach Snack Pack Program.
