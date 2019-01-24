NEHALEM — North County Pie Day — an opportunity to eat just about as much pie as you like — will be held 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at White Clover Grange, 36585 Oregon Highway 53, about two miles east of U.S. Highway 101.
The Grange has plenty of parking and is landmarked by a humorous cow sculpture.
There will be an amazing variety of pie, and the event benefits two Tillamook County organizations: White Clover Grange and Food Roots.
For $10 ($5 for children 12 and under) you will have the chance to bid on pies to take home — described with stunning wit by auctioneer Susan Tone, returning for her fifth year.
Liz Cole will perform “Ode to Pie.” To top off the afternoon, you will participate in the wonderful pie feast that follows the auction.
If you are interested in volunteering at the event, baking a pie for the feast or auction, or sponsoring North County Pie Day, contact Joel Caris at joel.caris@foodrootsnw.org or 503-705-7100.
