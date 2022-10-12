I learned an important life lesson recently. You can get homesick no matter how old you are. I moved to the West Coast from western North Carolina in 1999. I was 20-something and thought I needed adventure and new landscapes. I was right – I did need those things, but it didn’t make me not miss the things I left behind. Friends, food, family, slow drawl accents.
My brother and dad still live next door to each other, and I’ve missed out on 23 years with them. Holidays, suppers, watching football and having them explain every play to me and why it’s called a uniform and not an outfit. My sister-in-law keeps me updated on what’s happening with family and sends pictures of barbecue spreads I’m missing. I zoom in on the food and know it’s exactly what I’m wanting.
When I can’t be home, I eat. Even the simple fixings make an impact, a potato chip-covered casserole, sliced tomatoes as a side dish or a biscuit with honey. When I eat Southern food, it’s bittersweet. I delight in the flavor and the memories, but I can’t share it with many folks here that don’t understand why there’s a tear in my eye.
It’s my life trade-off. I had loves I pushed aside because I was busy loving something else. I’ve missed out on many things, but Southern flavors bring me back, even if it’s just for a bit.
Even if you’re not Southern, or you didn’t move away, make yourself something that reminds you of home. Your grandma’s house, your best friend growing up, your church picnics, your people. It may not bring you back home, but it’ll bring you closer.
Stovetop grits
Slightly adapted from Sean Brock; serves 4 as a side
When I go home, my dad takes me to Cracker Barrel for breakfast. I get the build-your-own plate with country ham, biscuits, fried apples, hash brown casserole and grits (correct, gluttony for sure). I eat the grits first. One bite and I know I’m home.
I don’t recommend instant grits, but if you must, you must. Either way, be sure to have plenty of butter and hot sauce on hand.
Ingredients
• 5 cups cold water
• 1 cup stoneground grits
• One bay leaf
• 1 tablespoon kosher salt
• 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked pepper
• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus
more to serve
• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
• Hot sauce, to serve
Preparation
Combine the water and the grits and cover. Let sit overnight. Transfer the grits and the water to a large saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Continue to boil for 1 to 2 minutes and then remove from the stovetop. Cover the grits and let them stand for an additional 10 to 15 minutes.
Uncover the grits, add the bay leaf and cook over low heat, stirring often, until very tender and soft – about 60 to 75 minutes.
Remove from heat, remove the bay leaf and stir in the salt, pepper, butter and lemon juice. Serve right from the pan with extra butter and hot sauce.
