One of the few things I miss about living in the city is the overabundance of food options. I had any cuisine I wanted, almost whenever I wanted at my fingertips. I know this made me spoiled.
While I’m thankful the North Coast food scene is flourishing, there are a couple of less plentiful cuisine food options that I long for. I know this makes me a food diva.
While I lived in Seattle, I taught baking classes at a community cooking school. It’s the best job I’ve ever had. An extroverted me got to be the center of attention for 3 or 4 hours at a time, and I also got to work with talented chefs. My colleagues made about every cuisine under the sun and I was lucky enough to eat their food regularly.
Two of my colleagues, Nadia and Omid, routinely spoiled me with Lebanese and Persian food perfection. I still dream about their food sometimes. I have a few of their recipes, which I make at home, but it’s just not the same. Probably because I miss Nadia and Omid as much as I miss their food.
Because eggplant is in season and because I miss my talented friends, I’m making a simplified version of baba ghanoush. It’s smoky, fragrant and perfect as part of late summer charcuterie platter, as a side dish, or on its own with grilled pita bread. It’s a love note to my dear friends.
In the meantime, if you’re thinking of opening a Lebanese or Persian restaurant on the North Coast, let me know. I’ll be the first in line.
Smoky eggplant dip
(Makes about 2 cups)
Ingredients
• 2 medium eggplants (about 1 pound each)
• 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
• 1 teaspoon coarse or kosher salt
• 6 tablespoons tahini
• 2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
• Juice of 1 lemon, plus more to taste,
• Pinch of Aleppo pepper
• Pinch or two of ground cumin
• 3 tablespoons well-chopped flat-leaf parsley
• Za’atar or toasted sesame seeds for garnish
Preparation
Heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Brush a baking sheet with olive oil and lightly sprinkle with salt. Prick eggplants a few times with a fork. Over a gas flame or under a broiler, evenly char the skin of your eggplants.
Transfer to a cutting board and when cool enough to handle, cut off the stem and cut lengthwise. Place cut side down on a prepared baking sheet and roast for 30 to 35 minutes until very tender when pressed. Let cool to room temperature.
In a blender or food processor: Scrape eggplant flesh from the skin and into the blender or processor. Add tahini, garlic, lemon, Aleppo pepper, cumin and 1 tablespoon of parsley. Pulse until combined but still coarsely chopped. Taste and add more salt or lemon as needed.
Spoon into a bowl and drizzle with olive oil. Top with parsley and za’atar, if desired. Serve with pita wedges.
