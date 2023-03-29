I still have a subscription to Southern Living magazine. It’s a small way I stay connected to home. Sometimes almost every page hits as correct, other times the articles are completely bewildering. I can’t imagine a Southerner making a particular dish or the wallpaper choice in a bedroom redesign is tragic. I wonder, has the South changed, or have I? I’m hopeful that both are true.
I’ve learned this past week that the South is in fact changing. The paper mill in my hometown is closing after 115 years in operation. It’s a wallop to a small community that relied on the mill for a bevy of local jobs and economic vitality. I remember as a kid complaining about the smell emanating from the mill and my grandfather would tell me “that’s the smell of money.”
As life flows and evolves, some things remain consistent, like a hot bacon dressing. I know I sound like a broken record, continuously evangelizing the comforts that come from a kitchen. I know that bacon won’t make a mill closing all better, but it couldn’t hurt.
The solace of a bacon dressing drizzled over homey roasted cabbage leapt off the magazine page as I talked with my dad about the mill. It’s simple and inexpensive food that bolsters the mooring around my heart.
Even when the wallpaper is dreadful, the food is the smell of contentment.
Skillet-roasted cabbage with hot bacon dressing
Adapted from Southern Living magazine
Ingredients
• Eight thick-cut bacon slices, cut into
thin strips
• One small head of green cabbage, cut
into eight wedges
• 1 teaspoon flaky salt, plus more for
serving
• 1/4 cup honey
• 1/4 cup whole grain Dijon mustard
• 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
• 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
Preparation
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. In a 12-inch skillet, cook the bacon until crisp, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and transfer the bacon to a bowl, reserving about 7 tablespoons of the bacon drippings. Transfer the reserved drippings from the skillet to a saucepan.
Arrange the cabbage wedges, cut side down in the skillet. Brush the tops of the cabbage with 1 tablespoon the reserved drippings and sprinkle with salt. Roast in the oven until tender when pierced with a knife and deeply drowned in spots, about 20 to 25 minutes.
Heat the remaining 6 tablespoons of bacon dripping over low until warm. Remove from the heat and whisk in the honey, mustard, vinegar, and pepper. Drizzle over the cabbage and sprinkle with the reserved bacon.
