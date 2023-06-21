I believe Mae West said that “too much of a good thing can be wonderful.” I’m not sure she had zucchini in mind when she said this.
Zucchini always starts with good intentions, usually one or two plants that I believe will finally behave this year and then devour 80% of the garden. Zucchini essentially is garden kudzu.
When zucchini peaks, I panic. What am I supposed to do with a lifetime supply in a single season? Neighbors who usually welcome a gift from the garden turn off their lights and lock the door when they see me approaching with an arm’s load of zucchini.
Thankfully, zucchini is adaptable. Make it into a fritter, a casserole or into a quick bread. This vegetable is a garden gymnast and can twist and flip into almost any dish. Just keep them on the smaller side — while a giant zucchini is impressive, it’s also generally watery and less flavorful.
This summer, I’ll be sauteing zucchini with fresh herbs and shallots. It’s the perfect accompaniment to anything off the grill.
If you’re having a barbecue, send me an invite and I’ll happily bring sauteed zucchini over. I’ll also have a bag or two of fresh zucchini hidden away in the car. I’ll drop them off on your front porch and then flee.
Sauteed zucchini
Yields four servings
Ingredients
• 1 1/2 pounds small zucchini
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
• 3 tablespoons fresh breadcrumbs (this
sounds fussy, but it’s delicious)
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 1/4 cup chopped shallots
• 1/4 cup chopped Italian parsley, basil or thyme
Preparation
Rinse the zucchini and pat dry. Trim off the ends, but do not peel them. Cut into 1/8-inch slices.
Heat the oil in a nonstick skillet and when the oil is hot, add the zucchini. Saute the zucchini over high heat, shaking the pan and tossing gently. Add salt and pepper and cook for 5 to 6 minutes.
Add the breadcrumbs and butter the pan. When the crumbs start to brown, add the shallots and cook for another minute, tossing. Serve sprinkled with fresh herbs and additional salt and pepper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.