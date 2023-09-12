My friend, Kristen, is the only non-Southerner I know who pronounces my name correctly — and it happened by accident. I once overheard her discussing a pickling and preserving class she was preparing for when she mentioned her brine. Immediately my head spun around and I asked, “yes?”
In the South, Brian is pronounced “brine.” My heart swelled with joy when I heard my friend say my name accurately. I thought, finally, someone here gets me.
I’ll eat anything brined or pickled fervently (except for beets) and like any Southerner, my heart sings when there’s a side of relish or chow-chow on a plate that’s set in front of me.
My pickled food dilemma revolves around a bloody mary. All I want are the bloody mary toppings: the okra, olives and green beans. The liquid potion? No, thank you. Honestly, tomato juice in a cocktail is perplexing.
I’ll order a bloody mary, eat the garnish then think, “why didn’t I just order the toppings, I wonder if that’s an option?” Other than a slight eye roll, my friends don’t complain about this. They get a free cocktail minus the superior garnish elements.
A pickled veggie I discovered late in life is corn. Pickling corn appeals to the grandmother in me who wants to preserve the summer season. It’s delicious as a taco topping, a component in a summer salad or dare I say a bloody mary garnish. Although, spearing each kernel seems exceedingly laborious, perhaps a shot glass of pickled corn on the side is best.
I love brined, picked or preserved food. It’s how I plan on living to 100. Brian will be brined.
Pickled corn
Ingredients
• 1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels
• One jalapeno or serrano
pepper, thinly sliced
• One or two bay leaves
• 3/4 cup white distilled
vinegar
• 1/2 cup water
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 1 tablespoon kosher salt
• 1/4 teaspoon freshly cracked
black pepper
Preparation
Place the corn kernels, pepper slices and bay leaf into a 16-ounce jar and set aside. In a small pot, stir together the vinegar, water, sugar and salt. Bring to a boil.
Once boiling, remove from heat and pour the hot liquid into the jar to cover the corn. Place the lid on top of the jar and let sit until cool to the touch. Once cool, place into the fridge and let chill overnight. Keep chilled until ready to use.
