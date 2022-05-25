Almost everyone has a story about their grandma’s cookie jar. My grandma had one, too, and it was miraculously always full when I came to visit. Her jar was ceramic with different colors and shapes of cookies placed all around the outside with a walnut on top for the handle. There’s a sense of childhood magic that emerges when I think about that cookie jar, which sat at the end of her kitchen counter for easy access by the grandchildren.
A cookie is the first baked good most of us learn to make. Unless you’re Jacques Pepin’s grandkid, and then it’s probably a praline buttercream choux pastry. The simplicity of a cookie, created for the first time with a grandparent by your side, still resonates even decades later. The memory of the cookie makes it taste about 25% better to me.
My favorite cookie is peanut butter. Peanut butter anything is my favorite. I had chicken pox in the fifth grade and stayed with my grandparents while I recovered. I lounged on the couch all day and watched game shows. When my papa came home from work at the furniture store, he’d bring me a peanut butter milkshake. Hands down, no flavor will beat out peanut butter because of that, ever.
But peanut butter cookies can be tricky. They’re notoriously dry or lacking in punchy peanut flavor. What’s a solution? Add an alarming amount of peanut butter to the batter and a bit of corn starch. This will keep the cookie soft and push its flavor to the foreground.
I’m not sure where my grandma’s cookie jar is now. I think one of my cousins might be the new owner. I hope it’s still filled with cookies to this day. And even if it’s not, it’s filled to the brim in my mind, with a peanut butter milkshake on the side to wash the cookies down.
Peanut butter cookies
Adapted from Sarah Kieffer, makes about 24 cookies
• 2 cups, plus 1 tablespoon all purpose
flour
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 teaspoon cornstarch
• 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1 cup unsalted butter, 2 sticks, at room
temperature
• 1 cup brown sugar
• 1/2 cup granulated sugar
• 1 cup creamy peanut butter (I like Jif)
• One large egg
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• Flaky sea salt to finish, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line three baking trays with parchment paper and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cornstarch and salt and set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the stir paddle, beat the butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, or about four to five minutes. Add the peanut butter and mix on medium speed until fully combined, then add egg and vanilla. Mix on medium speed until smooth, the add the flour mixture and mix on low speed until combined.
Form the dough into 2 tablespoon balls, and place eight cookies on each baking sheet. Use the tines of a fork to make a crisscross shape over each ball.
Bake one pan at a time until the edges are set, about nine to 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle the cookies with the flakey sea salt, if using. Let the cookies cool completely on the pan, then store in a cookie jar for up to three days.
