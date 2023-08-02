A couple of weeks ago, I was reviewing the results of my CT scan and was stunned that my internal organs were described as unremarkable. I felt insulted. They may as well have called them boring. Thankfully, my medical friend was on hand to translate the results and assured me that unremarkable was high praise from a medical perspective.
While it still stings a little, it made me think that this is also how some people view home cooking. Particularly since someone recently asked me why I don’t create more exciting dishes for my column. Sadly, home cooking sometimes gets a bad rap as yawn-inducing.
I’m not a professionally-trained chef, so exciting dishes are generally out of my reach. The most exciting thing I make is homemade caramel sauce, specifically when adding cold cream to the hot sugar creates a volcanic bubbling effect. I’ll accept this.
Home cooking isn’t about flair, rather it’s about feeding hungry kids, comforting a broken heart and bolstering connections with others. This doesn’t mean home cooks throw any old thing on the table, but when dinner is simple and straightforward, it doesn’t matter.
What is on your table is less important than who is gathered around your table. If dinner is commonplace, there’s still love, joy and good wine that can make any fussily exciting meal pale in comparison.
If home cooking seems unremarkable, take comfort in knowing that’s probably high praise. Having friends pop over and happily eat anything you put together because they value spending time with you more than an electrifying meal, well that’s the secret to home cooking.
If you’re feeling down about your unremarkable organs, ice cream can help. No-churn ice cream is 10% of the effort, with 80% of the result of churned ice cream.
No-churn salted caramel ice cream
Yields 1 1/2 pints, slightly adapted from Melissa Clark
Ingredients
• One 14-ounce jar of caramel sauce (or
homemade if you wish)
• 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
• 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
• 1/2 teaspoon flaky salt
Preparation
Pour 3/4 cup of the caramel sauce into a small bowl and set aside. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat heavy cream and fine sea salt until stiff. Add a dollop of whipped cream to the small bowl and mix until the caramel is loosened.
Add the lightened caramel mixture to the bowl of whipped cream, gently folding until combined. Add the remaining caramel to the now-empty small bowl and mix with flaky salt.
In a quart-size container, add a quarter of the caramel whipped cream. Dollop in a few small spoonfuls of salted caramel top and swirl gently. Repeat until all the whipped cream and caramel are layered. Freeze until firm, at least 4 hours or overnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.