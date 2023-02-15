My friend Nancy coined the phrase “hunger of the heart” many years ago and it still resonates with me today. I’m not sure if she created it immediately after she watched in disbelief as I spread peanut butter on the top of Reese’s peanut butter cups, or if it percolated over a series of her observing my eating marathons. Gluttony is my favorite of the seven deadly sins.
I recently learned of a phrase which roughly translates into “when you eat not because you’re hungry, but because your mouth is lonely.” I identify with this.
Growing up, my favorite place was my grandma’s kitchen. We’d sit in rocking chairs side by side in front of the wood stove and talk. She’d have a cigarette in her hand (it was the ‘80s) and I’d be eating something delicious she made for me.
I was not an easy kid nor a delightful teenager, and now, I’m an exasperating adult. But sitting there with her was accepting, warm and soothing, and it wasn’t because of the wood stove. When I felt insecure or lonely, my grandma fed me. People can argue about whether this was healthy or not, but it’s my story, and influenced who I became as an adult.
Even today, my primary self-soother is food. Unfortunately, kale or broccoli doesn’t do it for me. It’s usually something sweet, buttery or deep fried.
When my hunger of the heart tugs at me, I feed it and find some temporary comfort. I just wish that while I ate, I could be sitting next to Louise, rocking in front of the woodstove, and talking about what was really bothering me. Since that time is over my shoulder, hot fudge will have to do.
Hot fudge sauce
Adapted from The New York Times
• 2 cups heavy cream
• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 1/2 cup light brown sugar
• 3/4 cup granulated sugar
• 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
• 2 ounces bittersweet chocolate in
small pieces
• 1 1/4 cups sifted high-fat Dutch-
process cocoa
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a medium saucepan, combine cream, butter, sugar and salt. Bring to a simmer over medium to low heat. Simmer for 45 seconds. Add chocolate and whisk to dissolve. Remove from heat, add cocoa and whisk until no lumps remain.
Return the pan to low heat, and simmer sauce until glossy, whisking constantly for 20 seconds. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Serve warm over ice cream with an optional sprinkle of flaky salt.
