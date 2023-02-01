Some things are better when they are full of hot air. I am not one of those things. However, in baking, air bubbles trapped in a batter that are then exposed to a hot oven can create a glorious result.
I was FaceTiming with a friend last week while she was making herself supper. She told me she was preparing a Dutch baby. While we were talking, I kept listening for background noises that I’d expect to hear when someone is making a Dutch baby. I did not hear those noises.
A successful Dutch baby relies on a wet batter that is filled with tiny air bubbles. When the batter hits a hot pan and then goes into a hot oven, the air bubbles expand rapidly, giving a Dutch baby it’s exuberant lift.
Creating those air bubbles generally happens using one of two techniques. Either by using a blender or employing the most enthusiastic whisking of your life. Seriously, if you’re whisking, it should sound like a playing card is trapped in a bicycle wheel.
While FaceTiming, all I heard was my friend Tamra. Either she is the weakest whisker in Oregon, or her blender has a silencer attachment. I did briefly consider that she was making a style of Dutch baby that I was unfamiliar with because I don’t know every technique.
While talking, it seemed we were talking about the same baked item. I did ask to see the final product, and it was quite unexuberant in its lift. Tamra seemed completely unbothered by the end result and topped her Dutch baby with some jam and ate supper. Tamra and I are still talking, but she’ll probably never reveal her supper plans to me again.
Make a Dutch baby however you want. You can top it with jam or simply with some confectioner sugar and lemon. I do use a blender, but if you don’t have one, just whisk hard and take an extra day off from the gym.
After this, I’m learning to keep the hot air out of myself when other people are trying to make supper and let it stay the oven. Tamra, you’re welcome.
Dutch baby
Yields four servings from one 10-inch cast iron skillet
Ingredients
• Three large eggs, room temperature
• 6 ounces whole milk, room temperature
• 5 1/4 ounces all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
• 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1 ounce unsalted butter
Preparation
Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat a 10-inch skillet in the oven until hot, for about 5 minutes. Then, use a blender to combine eggs, milk, flour, vanilla, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg — or enthusiastically whisk in a medium bowl.
Add butter to the skillet and carefully tilt to coat the bottom and sides. Pour the batter into the skillet. Bake until the Dutch baby is puffed and golden brown and the center is set, about 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, cut into wedges and serve warm.
