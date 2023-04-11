I have a birthday this month, and it’s not sparking joy. Aging is hard work. If I could do it all over again, I would implore younger Brian to stop wishing to be older.
Sure, there are upsides, like being able to eat popcorn for dinner, but that comes with a side of bills, jobs, layoffs and relationship turmoil, plus wrinkles, bifocals, stiff backs and sleepless nights. The only things that have kept me sane as an aging adult are Hostess ding-dongs, a heating pad and my friends.
I was at a friend’s house the other night and we were commiserating about the perpetual train wreck that our fourth decade has been. It’s a mix of complicated and messy with a dash of disillusionment. Of course there has been good, and even great, but it’s not what we expected. Sharing our stories over a nice bottle of sparkling wine allowed us to laugh at the curveballs the universe has thrown us.
Many years ago, my friend Rebecca tripped while we were leaving a mall. A normal trip usually lasts less than one second, but Rebecca’s trip was not normal. She kept tripping, so much so I thought she had broken out into a Fred Astaire-style tap dance. That was not the case, she was just unable to stop her momentum and continued to awkwardly hurdle forward. I did not know it at the time, but this would be a preview of my 40s.
Sometimes, there’s nothing to do but crack open a bottle of wine, have a snack — like cheese straws — and laugh at life. Raising a glass to what comes next and being grateful for the events that got us here. Aging is arduous, but I’m thankful I have the opportunity to age. I don’t know what comes next, but with good friends, a glass of wine and a heating pad waiting for me at home, it’s all going to work out just fine.
Cheese straws
A cheese straw is a Southern specialty and is the perfect accompaniment for a glass of wine, red or white. Share liberally with friends.
Ingredients
• 4 ounces grated sharp cheddar cheese
• 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, room
temperature
• 1 tablespoon half and half, plus more
for bushing
Preparation
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place a piece of parchment on a baking sheet and set aside. Place the cheddar cheese, flour, salt, pepper and butter into a food processor and process for about 30 seconds until it resembles breadcrumbs.
Add the half and half and process until the dough comes together as a ball. Lightly dust the countertop with flour and roll the dough out into an 8-by-10-inch rectangle. If the dough sticks to the rolling pin, dust the pin with flour.
Cut into strips about 1/4-inch wide with a chef’s knife or a pizza cutter and gently transfer onto a baking sheet with about 1/4-inch between each straw. Brush the straws with half and half. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the tips of the straws start to lightly brown. Let cool and serve.
