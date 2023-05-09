Over the past several weeks, I’ve been attempting to learn Spanish. Several of my customers at the coffee shop I own are native Spanish speakers, and I’d like to be better at communicating with them.
So far, there have been a couple of hiccups with my Spanish language acquisition. First, I’m getting older, and I don’t think my brain is firing on all cylinders anymore. Second, even though I don’t hear it, I still have a pronounced Southern accent. The way my mouth forms vowels is not congruent to forming Spanish language vowel sounds.
Lastly, my online Spanish lessons believe the pivotal word to transform me into a Spanish speaker is manzana (apple). I have nothing against apples, but is this really the most important word for me to know?
To date, my guilty pleasure has surprisingly supported my Spanish language acquisition more than online classes. It’s the show “90 Day Fiancé.” I’ve generally kept this addiction secret because it’s usually 75 minutes of uninterrupted hot mess. The show does make me feel better about my life choices, though. I frequently think, “hey, I guess I’m doing alright.”
Most of the couples this season are in Latin America and subtitled Spanish is featured prominently in each episode. My highlights are scenes where the couples are complaining about each other at a local restaurant. I love seeing the food they’re eating as they attempt to soothe their heartache.
A few episodes ago, there was a delicious looking frothy lemonade drink on screen. I forgot about the drama for a brief moment, I was so entranced by the beautiful beverage.
I found a recipe online for Brazilian lemonade that’s made with limes. I wish the show would include food subtitles in addition to subtitles for cheating, jealousy and resentment. Deep down, all I really want are the recipes.
Summer is coming closer. Let’s make some cold drinks while Duolingo fixates me on the word apple in hopes that one day I’ll master knowing a cup (la taza) from a glass (el vaso). We all know that by the end of 15 episodes, I’ll know the word for drama by heart.
Brazilian-inspired limeade
Ingredients
• Five medium-sized limes
• 1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk
• 4 cups water
• Added ice
Preparation
Slice four limes into eight pieces each and add them to a blender. Add the sweetened condensed milk and the water to the blender and blend for 15 to 20 seconds (the more you blend, the bitterer the limeade will turn out).
Using a fine mesh strainer, strain the juice from the blender into a pitcher filled with ice. Slice the remaining lime in half, and squeeze into the pitcher for extra lime flavor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.