I was invited to a Fourth of July barbecue this year, one that was actually a barbecue, because there were barbecued pork ribs. Thank goodness I didn’t have to explain the difference between a barbecue and a cookout once again.
Suffice to say, it was a delightful spread of food, particularity since my friend made her signature baked macaroni and cheese. We schemed in advance to have her teenage son ask her to make it. We knew it was the only way it would be a lock for the menu.
I was on dessert duty this year, and nothing could have made me happier. Since I’ve been the owner of a coffee shop, baking has taken a backseat in my life. Baking is still my first love, but I’ve focused on the foundational elements at the shop, leaving little time for baking.
So, barbecue, plus berry season, plus my irrational love of biscuits equals only one thing: blueberry cobbler. I was as joyful making the cobbler as I was eating it.
There are many styles of cobbler. Some feature a lattice pie crust topping (which is still a mystery to me), others have a cake batter topping, but my favorite is a biscuit topping. In my mind, a biscuit topping pays homage to the name because the biscuits look like cobblestones. I went a step farther and added cornmeal to my cobbler biscuits for a rustic crunch.
I may have struggled a bit playing badminton with the teenagers, which was mildly insulting, particularly since I mistakenly received an AARP card in the mail a few days before, but my dessert killed it. Make this cobbler and you’ll be the belle of the ball at any barbecue (or cookout) this summer.
Blueberry cobbler
Biscuits
• 6 ounces all-purpose flour
• 3 1/2 ounces cornmeal
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
• 2 teaspoon baking
powder
• 2 tablespoons sugar
• 4 1/2 ounces unsalted
butter
• 1 cup heavy cream
Blueberry filling
• 6 cups blueberries
• 3/4 cup sugar
• 2 teaspoons vanilla
extract
• 3 tablespoons cornstarch
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/2 teaspoon ground
ginger
• 2 tablespoons lemon
juice
Preparation
Mix the dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Cut in the butter, using your fingers or a pastry cutter into about 1/2-inch pieces. Work quickly to keep the butter very cold. Add the cream and mix until it just begins to form a dough. Shape into a square that is about 1/2-inch thick. Chill the dough well before slicing.
Assemble the cobbler by preheating the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix the ingredients together in a medium bowl and pour into a 9-inch square baking dish.
Arrange biscuits evenly on the fruit filling. Brush biscuits with cream and sprinkle with chunky sugar. Bake cobbler until biscuits are golden and filling is bubbling in the middle, about 40 to 50 minutes. Serve slightly warm, with ice cream if desired.
