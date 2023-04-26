What do spinach, beets, potatoes and almonds have in common? They’re all foods that are out to get me. I’m a kidney stone former and the molecule oxalate relishes in creating sharp and painful daggers inside my body. All these foods are high in oxalate, so I avoid them with relative ease, except for one other unfortunate food on the list — rhubarb.
Do I miss eating potato chips? Yes, every single day, but it doesn’t break my heart like shunning rhubarb.
I had a boss once that actively ignored me when I spoke to her in the hallway. She would just walk on by me like I didn’t exist. What kind of person does that? This is how rhubarb must feel when I pass it by at the market.
Because I’m incorrigible, I allow myself to eat rhubarb once — or twice — a year, it’s worth the risk. Rhubarb is nostalgic, old-fashioned, sometimes polarizing and utterly delicious. Rhubarb is also a harbinger of spring arriving. I love it most when it is served as a compote, in a pie (strawberries need not apply), cake or other baked good.
Honestly, I’ll delight in rhubarb no matter how it’s made, as long as it’s very early in the season. Nobody wants September rhubarb, it’ll always be a ghost of its former self.
If you can eat oxalate-rich foods without fear, delight in eating rhubarb (and potato chips) frequently. For me, I’ll have rhubarb at its peak in early spring, then let it go until the following year. After all, how can rhubarb miss me if I don’t go away? Although I promise that if rhubarb greeted me in a hallway, I’d at least wave and say hello.
Baked rhubarb
Serves two to three
Ingredients
• 1/4 cup granulated sugar or light brown
sugar
• 1/2 vanilla bean, halved
• 1 pound rhubarb, leaves discarded,
washed, and stalks cut into 3-inch pieces
• Unsalted butter, softened, for baking
dish
Preparation
Place the sugar in a large bowl, scrape the vanilla seeds into the bowl and rub the sugar and vanilla seeds together. Add the vanilla bean pod and the rhubarb and toss to combine.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, butter an 8-inch or 9-inch baking dish and transfer the rhubarb mixture to the dish. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the rhubarb is tender. Gently stir halfway through baking.
Discard the vanilla bean pod and let it cool slightly. Serve warm with some of the juice spooned over the rhubarb. Add some lightly-sweetened whipped cream if desired.
