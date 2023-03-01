I am not an easy man. Most people describe me either as a saint or the devil. When asked what they think about me, rarely does the question elicit a neutral “oh, he’s ok” reaction. Honestly, I’m at peace with this. The worst insult anyone could hurl my way is that I’m boring.
There are many dishes and baked goods saddled with a devil or angelic moniker as well. Devil’s food cake, angel food cake, deviled eggs, and my favorite, angel biscuits. None of these are boring either — they are devilishly and/or angelically delicious.
Angel biscuits are essentially a Southern dinner roll, think of a buttermilk biscuit and a parker house roll combined into one. Angel biscuits use three different leaveners (baking powder, baking soda, and yeast) to produce a triumphant biscuit that rises almost all the way to heaven.
Unlike me, these biscuits are easygoing, although they do take a bit of pre-planning. Slather an angel biscuit with salted honey butter or jam, and your dinner guest won’t be saying “oh, it’s ok” either.
Angel biscuits
Yields about a dozen 1 3/4-inch biscuits
Ingredients
• 1 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast
• 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
• 2 tablespoons warm water
• 10 ounces (2 cups) all-purpose flour
• 2 3/4 ounces (2/3 cup) cake flour
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• 2 teaspoons kosher salt
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 4 ounces (1/2 cup) cold unsalted butter,
cut into 1/2-inch cubes
• 2 tablespoons melted butter
• 8 ounces buttermilk
Preparation
Dissolve the yeast and the sugar into in the warm water and set aside. Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Using a pastry cutter (or a fork), cut in the cold butter until it is about pea sized.
Stir the yeast, sugar, water mixture into the buttermilk. Add the buttermilk mixture slowly into the dry ingredients until the dough starts to separate from the side of the bowl. Mix using a tossing motion until just combined and turn dough out on a well-floured surface.
Knead the dough gently with floured hands about 20 times. Return to the bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap for at least two hours and up to two days in the refrigerator.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove the bowl from the refrigerator and turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Press or roll the dough into about 3/4-inch thickness. With a round cutter, cut out circles. Flour the cutter after each cut.
Place the biscuits in an 8-inch cake tin or an 8-inch cast iron skillet. Leave about 1/2 inch of space between biscuits. Cover with a towel and let rest for one hour at room temperature, until biscuits are about 25% larger.
Brush the biscuits with butter and bake for 8 minutes, rotate, and bake for about 6 to 8 minutes, or until golden brown. Brush with melted butter and serve immediately.
