My friend is in a club called Cocktail Cuties. I am not a member. I like to think that my lack of initiation is due to proximity, rather than not attaining the obvious club’s name criteria. They are in Washington state after all.
The Cocktail Cuties create hand-crafted cocktails that are not only glorious but also complex in ingredients and execution. Honestly, when Aimie starts talking about a gin cocktail that’s fat-washed with pho, I’m slightly flummoxed. How does one fat-wash gin with pho, and why would one want to drink this?
The Cocktail Cuties are fascinating to me because my cocktail tastes are simple and straightforward. I like an old fashioned with bourbon, or if I am suspicious of the bartender, a bourbon with diet coke. This is most likely why I’m not a member of the club. From a cocktail perspective, I’m unexhilarating.
I don’t fare much better with beer either. I don’t like hoppy. I know that’s sacrilegious living here in Astoria. I’ve found a few beers that I enjoy, mostly thanks to my friend Dwayne Smallwood, who picks a beer for me when I walk into his taproom. I generally don’t even know the tap number that I’m drinking, I just say thank you.
A few years ago, I joined friends at a beer festival in Seattle, needless to say, I did not initiate this beer-focused excursion. I happened upon a shandy, and I fell in love. A shandy is a lager-style beer mixed with a lemon or a lemon-lime, generally lemonade. The tart freshness of the citrus inhibits the hoppy taste and makes my heart joyful.
A shandy doesn’t have to be made with a lemon beverage, let your creativity flourish here. Think hibiscus, watermelon, mango, or grapefruit. Pho probably isn’t all that great of a mix for a shandy, however.
It’s doubtful the Cocktail Cuties will ever be interested in a simple shandy, but when they are, I’ll be ready. I’d get a 10/10 for taste, but a 1/10 for complexity. This means their next month’s cocktail would involve hand-foraged pink peppercorns and prosciutto fat-washed cardamon liqueur — things I don’t understand, but I know they’re cute.
Summer shandy
Makes two drinks
Ingredients
• 12 ounces lager style beer, cold
• 12 ounces lemonade, cold
• Lemon wedge, for garnish
Preparation
Divide the beer into two glasses and top with lemonade. Garnish with a lemon and serve immediately.
