CANNON BEACH — Hayday, a festival offering more than 40 Oregon craft brews, will be held at Public Coast Brewing Co. from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Local breweries represented at the event include Fort George Brewery, Reach Break Brewing, Astoria Brewing Co., Buoy Beer Co., Sisu Brewing Co. and others. Live music will be offered by Nervous Jenny and food will be available.
General admission is $40, including unlimited samples and a commemorative glass. VIP tickets are $100 and include additional food vouchers and a take-home growler. This event is for ages 21 and over only. For more information, www.publiccoastbrewing.com/hayday-fest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.