ASTORIA — Astoria High School will present a German-themed night at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Astoria-Walldorf Exchange Program dinner and silent auction fundraiser will feature a German-style dinner including brats, sauerkraut, noodles and gravy, salad rolls and dessert.
The dinner celebrates the program, which is the second-longest running exchange program in the U.S. west of the Rocky Mountains. In March, Astoria High School students will travel to experience German culture in locations such as Walldorf and Berlin.
The evening will also feature a silent auction, with prizes such as a day trip on the Columbia River.
Attendance is $10 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds from the auction will support the students’ travel costs.
