From Refrigerator to Stove: The Saga of Leftovers and Divine Seafood
The Pandemic has reduced most of us to homebodies. But there is one distinct advantages in this self-inflicted isolation: Home cooking.
Here, in this sandy swath of land we call our Columbia-Pacific homeland, both land and water are rich with what chefs call “product.”
It was a good week. One neighbor shared crab. Another a small fillet of salmon. A third, a slab of freshly caught tuna. We were in heaven. The garden was ripe, the sun was up, and Laurie and I celebrated. As empty nesters, we devoured three meals from the shared delicacies, but couldn’t eat it all. Naturally, we were blessed with leftovers. Waste not, want not—you know the saying. In our happy kitchen, we put together a summer potlache for two. No problem! Opportunity lay in wait. We went to work. The sun continued to shine.
Pasta and Seafood Leftovers
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon each of butter and virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon of crushed and diced garlic
½ onion, diced
½ red pepper, diced
1 cup of olives, halved
1 cup of leftover crab bechamel (a simple white sauce)
½ cup heavy cream
5 oz of leftover salmon
5 oz of leftover tuna
One cup wild mushrooms, sliced
One cup grated parmesan
Splash of white wine
10 ounces of precooked spaghetti or fettucine
Preparation:
Cook off the dried pasta. Strain and hold, coating the pasta with a dribble of good olive oil to reduce sticking as the pasta cools. You may add a sprinkling of salt.
In a 12-inch non-stick sauté pan, brown the garlic in the olive oil and butter. Add onion, the peppers and mushrooms (chanterelles if available) and the halved olives. Sauté for a couple of minutes, flipping the ingredients a few times to get an even preparation. Add the leftover crab bechamel and a ¼ cup of white wine. If you haven’t prepared a white sauce, simply double the cream. Deglaze and reduce the liquid by half. Crumble and add the tuna and salmon and incorporate evenly. Now, toss in the warm pasta and bring all the other ingredients together like a happy marriage. Pour into a serving bowl. Grate parmesan over the top.
Laurie scored with her Scandinavian cucumber salad and we toasted with a glass of dry Semillon. The entire process took less than 30 minutes, and the food gods were jubilant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.