My wife of 40 years, Laurie Anderson, recently baked the perfect strawberry rhubarb pie. The aroma of warm pie wafted about the kitchen like the scent of dew on a meadow. The crust was flaky, buttery and soft.
The rhubarb was picked only hours before from our new garden, a revelation in itself. That day, the sun rose and set with fiery comfort. Early morning, we traipsed along Benson Beach for a four mile sojourn, only to remember how happy we were to live in this splendid corner of the earth.
Nearly July now, and nearly upon that manic, free-for-all holiday that apparently celebrates our victory and independence from the British — The British, our long-standing ally — in 1776, when Americans danced jubilantly in the streets of Philadelphia.
Independence Day is represented with hamburgers, potato salad, watermelon, beer, and of course, pie. And the Oregon strawberry, so ripe and succulent, these small orbs ablaze in all their scarlet finery.
We ate the pie late, watching “Masterpiece Theatre” in our cozy living room and enjoyed, for the moment at least, being quarantined. With vanilla ice cream, we relished every bite. All I can say is that the dessert was sublime, simply sublime.
The Fourth of July is America in all the roiling frantic expectations of freedom. The Fourth is also a party day. And pie is to America a non-political statement of civility, comfort and reunion.
4th of July Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
For the crust:
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes
- ½ cup cold vegetable shortening, cut into ½-inch cubes
- 3 tablespoons ice water
- 1 tablespoon vodka
Place flour, sugar and salt in the bowl of a mixer. Cut the cold butter and shortening into the flour, using the paddle attachment or a pastry blender and mix until the butter and shortening are the size of small peas.
Add the vodka to the ice water and sprinkle one tablespoon at a time over the flour mixture while it is mixing on low speed. When the dough begins to hold together, transfer to a lightly floured surface. Form two balls, one slightly larger than the other, and flatten each into a disk. Wrap each disk in plastic wrap and refrigerate for a minimum of 30 minutes or up to two days.
Roll out the larger disk of pie dough. Transfer it to a 9-inch pie pan and place in refrigerator until ready to use.
For the strawberry rhubarb filling:
- 1 pound rhubarb, ends trimmed and sliced into ½-inch thick pieces
- 2 cups stemmed and sliced strawberries
- 1 ½ cups granulated sugar
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- Grated rind of one orange
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 ½ tablespoons butter, divided in small pieces
Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl, stirring well. Pour into chilled pie crust and top with small butter pieces, distributing evenly.
Roll out remaining disk of pie dough and cut even strips. Use these to form a lattice design for top crust. Create a decorative edge all the way around, using a fork.
Before baking, brush lattice crust with one egg yolk diluted with one tablespoon cream or milk and sprinkle 1.5 teaspoons granulated sugar over top.
Bake in a preheated oven at 400° F with oven rack in the bottom third of the oven. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, until the crust is golden-brown, and the fruit is tender and juices are bubbling. Allow the pie to cool for 30 minutes before slicing. Serve warm or at room temperature with vanilla ice cream.
