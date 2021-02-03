ASTORIA — Fort George Brewery will celebrate Stout Month by releasing several different stouts throughout February.
Beer can be directly shipped to Oregon and Washington state residences. Beer can also be picked up at Fort George or enjoyed at the brewery’s Lovell Taproom or outdoor patio.
Matryoshka variations will be released now through Feb. 12. Online sales will open to the public on Monday. Remaining bottles will be sold on-site at Fort George starting Feb. 13. Most Matryoshka beers were aged in Westward Whiskey or Buffalo Trace Bourbon barrels, which were blended.
On Saturday, the barrel-aged Black is Beautiful beer, an imperial coffee stout, will be released. Proceeds from this beer go to the Black Resilience Fund of Portland. The Hodgepodge Imperial Rye Stout will also be released on Saturday.
On Feb. 20, the Arbor Knot will be released. The beer is an imperial stout aged in Dry Fly Whiskey barrels, then conditioned on hazelnuts. From Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, the brewery will feature multiple variations of the Matryoshka series on tap.
Beverages and food can be ordered at fortgeorgebrewery.com. A detailed an up-to-date tap list is available online.
