ASTORIA — North Coast Food Web’s Thursday market has been altered to be held as an online market.
Each week, customers can buy food from local farmers through the market’s website, northcoastfoodweb.localfoodmarketplace.com. Orders are accepted through midnight on Tuesday, then available for pick-up between 2 and 6 p.m. Thursdays at the food web, 577 18th St.
Products include fresh eggs, butter, cheese, fruits, vegetables, foraged goods, baked goods, meat, jam, pickles and kimchi. All products come from local farmers.
Payments are accepted online and in person.
