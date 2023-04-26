European-style crepes and Turkish coffee have arrived in Astoria, thanks to a pastel pink, Paris-themed food truck.
In February, Rose and Jonas Hoffmann opened Lily Rose Coffee & Crepes, located among a pod of food trucks at 11th and Duane streets.
The couple moved to the North Coast in 2020, drawn to the area’s natural beauty and outdoor activities after a visit.
“We went from forests and mountains to the river and the ocean,” Rose recalled. “Randomly, we pulled off of the highway and there was a beach. It was just me and Jonas, and the beach, sunset and some wine. ... I don’t know what else can be better.’”
Rose is from Iran and moved to Utah with her family as a child. She and Jonas met in high school while he was an exchange student visiting from Germany. The couple stayed in contact and Rose later joined him in Germany. Eventually, the couple moved back to Utah, where they got married.
The Hoffmanns moved to Astoria at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with two huskies in a travel trailer so small that Jonas couldn’t stand up straight.
When they arrived, they learned that the apartment they planned to move into was unavailable. After being stuck in the trailer for a month, they found a spot in Warrenton. After having a baby, the couple upgraded to a bigger living space. “We looked for houses in Astoria because that’s where we felt like we belonged and we bought a place,” Rose said.
The couple opened the crepe truck in February, offering sweet and savory options alongside a coffee menu, all inspired by their experiences visiting European coffee shops.
“I just fell in love with all the coffee shops in Europe,” Rose said. “You could spend hours in there. It was a place where you could fall in love. I wanted to create that space here in Astoria.”
A shop in Prague was especially a source of inspiration. “Because it was so small and narrow, they had built little balconies so you would climb the stairs, attached to a wall, and sit on a patio. It was so nice,” Rose said. “I remember it (was) raining and we sat in one of those cute little patios ... That’s when I realized it doesn’t matter how big or small the space is if you just do it right.”
Jonas’ baking skills were another inspiration behind the business. His German pancakes, which Rose likens to crepes, inspired the truck’s menu.
Each crepe served is named after a location. The Acropolis crepe, for example, features traditional Greek ingredients such as mushroom, feta cheese, spinach, cherry tomato, black olives and garlic sauce.
“The crepes are a little taste of those places,” Rose said. “It brings a lot of memories back for people. The most popular word I’ve heard here, the feedback we get all the time is ‘oh, this is so nostalgic.’”
Rose’s favorite crepe on the menu is the Kalmar, with cinnamon, sugar and butter. Jonas’ favorite is the Frederiksborg, a crepe that features whipped cream, Nutella and berries.
“I could probably have the Frederiksborg every other day. Right after that comes the Colosseum,” Jonas said.
Another specialty item of the truck is Turkish coffee. The Hoffmanns had intended to sell lattes and other espresso drinks, but decided against it once they learned they were moving near another food truck that serves coffee.
“We wanted to offer something that’s unique and that’s Turkish coffee. I’m Persian, I’m from Iran, so it’s something that’s personal to me,” Rose said.
Since opening, the pair have been happy to see enthusiasm for the food truck from their customers.
“This is our first time being self-employed. It was such a big leap,” Jonas said. “For me, it was very hard to let go of (my full-time job) and fully dedicate my time to this but once we started, those doubts and fears went away because people were buying our crepes.”
As the business continues to grow, the couple plan to keep the community in mind by donating gifts to local fundraisers and events.
“It’s been better than we expected,” Rose said. “Everyone was telling us that winters are going to be very slow and business is mostly going to be in the summertime. But honestly, that first day, week and month were amazing. We’re still seeing the same kind of excitement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.