WARRENTON — The Human Bean coffee stand will offer free drinks to local first responders throughout September.
“The Pacific Northwest has experienced devasting fires and heart wrenching losses,” said Alissa Trotter, owner of The Human Bean. “The services and sacrifices of our first responders was really put to the test. They have worked tirelessly in a massive effort to protect us, and to keep us safe.”
All police officers, paramedics, firefighters, military members and line-workers can get a free 16 ounce drink of their choice daily. First responders should bring either a badge or ID card, or be in uniform to get their drink.
