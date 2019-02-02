ASTORIA — February has always been Stout Month at Fort George. And while the Festival of Dark Arts has grown in popularity — with tickets selling out in a record five hours! — do not let that single day overshadow your total stout experience.
If you missed out on tickets to the festival this year, venture to the brewery on any other day in February and immerse yourself in the darkness and deliciousness of Stout Month.
The stout dam breaks on the block with a wave of unique Fort George dark ales released throughout the month. From an oyster stout, to a peanut butter and chocolate stout, to a stout with caramelized peaches, and one with tamarind and chilis, the possibilities are fathomless. Grab a blind stout taster tray in any location, or dive into a pint. Almost three dozen different Fort George stouts will be on tap in February.
You can pair your stouts with live music every week in February atop the raised platform in the wood-fired restaurant. Fort George hosts Sunday night music, always at 8 p.m., and never a cover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.