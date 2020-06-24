Enjoying drinks after dark in Manzanita
After you’ve finished dinner, head out for an evening stroll as the sun begins to slowly settle on the horizon. Once you’ve taken in the sights, head over to one of Manzanita’s gathering hubs for a tasty beverage.
If you’re not staying near downtown, consider parking your car somewhere off Laneda Avenue. If your temporary home is nearby, you’ll be fine to walk.
MacGregor’s Whiskey Bar, located off Laneda Avenue and Fourth Street, offers whiskey, beer, wine and cocktails to enjoy. The bar is a popular choice for its drink offerings and chic atmosphere. MacGregor’s sometimes hosts special events like drink tastings and trivia nights.
If you’d rather sample varieties of wine, head down a block to The Winery at Manzanita. The winery features numerous spots for groups to sit and gather, both indoors and outdoors, either on the winery’s patio or rooftop. Drinks, bar snacks and desserts are available to purchase.
Down the street a few blocks is the San Dune Pub, which is popular for its food, beer and live music. The pub has a lively atmosphere and a nice assortment of outdoor patio seating. If you can make it for a live music night, go. The pub is a popular spot for regional bands. The pub also sometimes hosts special events like karaoke nights.
If you’re still looking for an alcoholic beverage but don’t want to be out late, Dixie’s Vino, across from the Manzanita Grocery & Deli, offers a selection of wine until 5 p.m. daily.
