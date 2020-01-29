Thanks to a handful of entrepreneurs with a deep rooted love for good wine and the stormy sea, the Oregon Coast has become a miniature wine destination of its own.
So make the most of your afternoon, keep your miles down and skip the trip over the pass — here are three wine hubs in south county that will satiate your inner sommelier.
Dixie’s Vino
Surrounded by art galleries, restaurants, cute shops and cozy hotels in the heart of Manzanita, it’s too easy to miss Dixie’s Vino. But open your eyes and pay attention — an hour in this little shop can take you around the world. The bottle store, a passion project of Dixie’s, opened a few years ago. But based on first glance, you can’t tell — Dixie’s offers quite the selection.
Poke your head in and you’ll see bottles filling the walls. They’re stacked from floor to ceiling and run the length of the building. Other bottles are on display among shelves, and overflow bottles sit on the ground. The options are seemingly endless, and the tight space and sweet smell can be overwhelming.
Luckily, Dixie has the knowledge to match. She takes the time to get to know her customers, asks what they look for in a good bottle of wine and uses all the information to help narrow down selections.
If you’re still not sure, try a tasting. Sip your way through a few options and soak in the scene — hole-in-the-wall bottle shops like this help make Manzanita a creative hub on the coast.
The Winery at Manzanita
Just up the road lies a completely different wine experience. With another winery in Portland, The Winery at Manzanita belongs to a larger operation, but still provides that small-town, personal feel. With wide windows, a full tasting room, an espresso bar and an alcove lined with wine barrels featuring a table set for a few, the winery can cater toward your mood, whatever it may be.
The company bottles their wine in the backspace of the building and the staff is full of information to help you navigate their original wine list. They offer tastings, glasses and bottles, as well as winery swag to take home.
Just up the hill from the ocean, The Winery at Manzanita is a great place to stop in with a date, a friend or the whole family. Their welcoming atmosphere will draw you in, their knowledgeable staff will keep you happy and the smell of grapes and aging oak will send your mind barreling away from the wet coast and toward wine country.
Laurel’s Cannon Beach Wine Shop
Laurel’s Cannon Beach Wine Shop is more like a wine library. With wine bottles piled high and posters covering the walls and ceiling, it’s easy to get lost in the plethora of illustrations, labels and information that pours out of the small space.
But the true knowledge comes from the owners. The pair lives part-time in the valley and part-time on the coast, splitting their homebase between their grapes and their bottles.
Laurel’s is nestled in a cozy space right off the main drag in Cannon Beach. The shop has been there for quite awhile, and it shows, offering a wide selection bottles from around the world. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and dig deeper — Laurel’s Cannon Beach Wine Shop is committed to making the space an explorative experience where customers aren’t just purchasing, but also learning.
