ASTORIA – A dinner with chef Marco Davis and World of Spice class focusing on Moroccan spices are happening in September at the North Coast Food Web.
The Chef’s Table Dinner with Davis is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the North Coast Food Web, 577 18th St. The dinner is $150 per person.
Davis will cook a delicious dinner packed with the freshest late-summer ingredients from local growers. The dinner features four courses of local ingredients artistically prepared and served with wines chosen for their ability to elevate the tastes on your plate. Davis is donating his time and talent so that $100 of the ticket price directly supports the work of North Coast Food Web and is tax deductible. Purchase tickets here: bit.ly/davisdinner.
On Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 5:30 p.m. Pat Milliman, co-owner of Pat’s Pantry, will teach a class on cooking with Moroccan spices. Milliman will introduce participants to the cuisines of Morocco and the spices used to create those flavors. The participants will learn how to use whole and ground spices to season dishes and reinforce basic cooking techniques.
Milliman’s motto at her shop is “Eat locally, season globally!” She is a seasoned home cook and holds certificates in Basic and Intermediate Cooking Techniques from the Culinary School of the Rockies as well as numerous other cooking classes.
Register for Milliman’s class here: bit.ly/moroccanspices.
For more information, visit northcoastfoodweb.org.
