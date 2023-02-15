Delights of the sea: Coastal chefs highlight sea vegetables for Winter Waters

Dulse, kombu, wakame, nori. They’re all edible seaweeds, featured throughout the month of February in a dining celebration called Winter Waters.
Three women — Alanna Kieffer of Oregon Seaweed, Rachelle Hacmac of Blue Evolution and Kristen Penner, food systems strategist with the Oregon Coast Visitors Association — all long advocates for the bounty of the sea, have decided to share their enthusiasm and introduce the pleasures and benefits of seaweed by launching a culinary festival.
“Blue Evolution sponsored a vegan seaweed dinner in Portland last year which successfully grew into more dinners,” Hacmac said. “We thought, ‘Hey, why don’t we three create something together? Why not have something fun to do in February and do a dining series that includes the coast?’”
Winter Waters is partnering with chefs and tastemakers throughout Oregon, including on the North Coast, to celebrate and promote healthy, regenerative and sustainable seafood. Their emphasis is on locally farmed sea vegetables.
Through education, tastings and delicious meals, Winter Waters hopes to enlighten diners and encourage interest in local seafood farming. — Seaweed is naturally high in protein, vitamins and minerals, far exceeding other plant-based proteins.
Other seafood highlighted in the dining series will include Northwest favorites like oysters, fish and Dungeness crab.
To get started, Kieffer contacted chefs she knew and admired. “Chris Nolen at Nekst in Astoria was an obvious choice, since I’d worked with him before. The enthusiasm from other chefs kept growing and we realized we really had something,” she said.
“For sure, this is inspiring,” Nolen said, who regularly uses locally sourced and foraged ingredients. “When you’re doing pretty much the same thing day after day with street food and pho, having interesting new ingredients to experiment with helps my brain keep working.”
Nolen will be serving a Winter Waters extravaganza at Nekst Event Friday and Saturday, accompanied by a talk from Kieffer on the health and environmental benefits of seaweed.
The event’s menu will include half shell oysters, toasted Pacific dulse, seared seasonal white fish, a seaweed salad, kombu dashi, wakame, sea lettuce gnocchi, Dungeness crab and a saffron custard with burnt sea lettuce sugar.
Other coast restaurants on board throughout the month include Buttercup Chowder and Ice Cream in Nehalem, featuring its pork chashu ramen made with a wakame kelp ramen base and fried Pacific dulse garnish. Buoy Beer Co., in Astoria, is serving a dashi based miso soup each day, with kombu and Pacific dulse, garnished with sea lettuce.
They’ll also use the Pacific dulse in some mignonettes for their JAndy Oyster Co. Pacific tumbler oysters on the half shell. Astoria’s Bowline Hotel will offer a dayboat albacore tartare, featuring sea lettuce pastry, kelp oil and crispy Pacific dulse.
The Winter Waters finale will be held at Salmonberry Restaurant in Wheeler on Feb. 26, with an a la carte Mexican-style menu.
Salmonberry chefs Charles Lutka and Chantelle Hilton, along with guest chefs Maylin Chavez, of Nacar Oysters, and Chef Trever Gilbert, of Sip and Tide Oysters, will offer Netarts oysters on the half shell, Oregon black cod ceviche, burnt wakame salsa, albacore aquachile, kelp aquachile, lingcod and albacore tacos, masa con dulse tortillas and kombu kimchi.
“We’re delighted with all the creativity and enthusiasm,” Hacmac said. A nonprofit beneficiary of the dining series will be Oregon Kelp Alliance, a partnership working to protect Oregon’s wild kelp forests. “We’re looking forward to even more participation in next year’s Winter Waters as more restaurants and more people are introduced to these wonderful sea vegetables.”
