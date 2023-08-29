Some things are just meant to be, like when you find out your dog walker is a chef, and is willing to join you in a new enterprise. That spontaneous jump-in-feet-first attitude has spawned The Pearl, a new bar in Seaside that in less than two months has become a local favorite.
It’s no wonder. Full of energy and verve, owners Kim Kines and Liz Fleming are in it for fun.
The marquee sign above The Pearl’s building even pronounces “we are fun.” The duo means it. The eclectic atmosphere is at once cozy and diverting with pinball, a pool table, a magic box vending machine for winning prizes and trinkets and binoculars for watching resident and migrating waterfowl on Neawanna Creek, including the “pet” heron.
“It’s great here on the Neawanna,” Kines said. “Water makes people happy. We like being a place where people can come, hang out and enjoy themselves ... we like a dive bar vibe and have a small menu but all our food is hands-on.”
“We’re sort of a deli-dive bar,” Fleming said.
Fleming brings her New Jersey background into play with her Benanti’s Italian four-meat and mozzarella grinders and homemade vinaigrette. The Cajun shrimp po’boy features Kines’ homemade solid sauce, which Fleming refers to as a “damn good remoulade.”
Snacks include warm soft pretzels, jalapeno poppers, shrimp and mozzarella sticks. On weekends, watch for specials like barbecue oysters. And, of course, there’s the full bar with beer on tap and a slushy machine for alcoholic iced drinks, watched over by a pearl-swathed mermaid figurehead.
Both women share bartending and chef duties, making their sauces, queso blends and spice mixtures. Their rolls are currently supplied out of Portland — since they’ve yet to find local wholesale suppliers with the perfect seed-to-bread ratio that they need.
Advertising The Pearl on social media as “your new favorite bar,” Kines and Fleming are delighted with their new venture and surprised that it all came together so quickly.
“I think the idea came up in February and we started moving in by May,” Kines said. “We’d known each other a few years and she was my occasional dog walker. I had no idea we had so much in common.”
A Seaside resident for 18 years, Kines has worked in the restaurant industry for decades, including at Seaside’s Relief Pitcher Tavern. A friend offered her the former bar on Neawanna Creek as part of a three-structure parcel. The space was currently being used for storage, but he thought she could revive it. Kines, however, faced a dilemma.
“I was only one person. How could I be the chef and bartender and owner?” Kines said.
The friend who had offered the tempting bar space informed Kines that her friend and dog walker, Fleming, whom he knew, was a chef and maybe she’d be willing to partner up.
“That was crazy,” Kines said, laughing. She and Fleming started talking and found out they once both had worked at The Veritable Quandary, one of Portland’s former star eateries. Between them, they had plenty of experience, as chefs, wait staff and managers.
“I mulled it over, but not for very long, and decided, ‘Heck yes, let’s do it!’” Fleming recalled.
The spot, cheerful and welcoming, radiates the energy of these two friends. The duo just want to have fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.