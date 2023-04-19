Curd is the word at new Astoria food cart

Astoria has a new hub for creativity, community and comfort.
Eric and Kelly Knudsen opened their Astoria food truck, Cozmic Charlie’s Cheeze Shack, in January. The cart features Wisconsin-style deep-fried cheese curds, poutine and grilled cheese sandwiches.
The couple moved to Estacada in 2017 after dreaming of doing so for years. Though, once here, they realized they couldn’t find anywhere that sold Wisconsin-style cheese curds.
“We couldn’t find any cheese curds,” Kelly said. “We were really jonesing for some cheese curds.” She added that the pair’s love for the dish goes far back.
Eric added a memory. “I remember being a little boy, like younger than 10, sitting in a bar with my dad getting cheese curds. Back then, in the early 80s, everywhere you went had the yellow and red mustard and ketchup bottles with little pointed tops. We would take the point of the ketchup bottle and stab it into the cheese curd,” he said. “I often tell people about that because I ask them if they want dressings and they’re just like ‘What do you put on a deep-fried cheese curd?’”
Kelly got her first taste at a fair. “I remember being at the state fair, just waiting in line for the cheese curds. They’re served at every bar and restaurant,” Kelly said. “We went back for Christmas this year and we would have them in every place we ate out at. Our kids came with us and then we made them for our kids and asked them to compare.”
The couple moved to the North Coast in 2019, when Kelly was hired as the Warrenton library director. She left the role in late 2022 ahead of the cart’s opening.
“We had to make a change for ourselves and we decided to do a food truck. We kind of joked around about doing a food truck years ago but that was just a hypothetical, a ‘what if, someday’ kind of thing. And when it came down to it this time, we actually took it seriously,” Eric said.
The couple worked with Business Impact Northwest to create a plan and get some coaching. Their coach encouraged them to apply for Impact Pitch Northwest, a show similar to “Shark Tank” where businesses can win up to $8,000. They made it to the fourth round, receiving $1,000.
Before landing on the name Cozmic Charlie’s Cheeze Shack, the couple talked about different names, including “Oh Geez, Cheese.”
One day as Kelly was driving, “Cosmic Charlie” by the Grateful Dead came on. “I thought, ‘What about Cosmic Charlie’s Cheese Shack?’ and that’s it. The song came on and that was just it,” she said.
The Grateful Dead theme also connects to a tradition fans of the band are known for. Grilled cheese, Kelly said, is a staple at the band’s shows. “Grateful Dead heads would go to music festivals and sell grilled cheese in the parking lot to get to the next music festival,” Kelly said.
“People would drop their lives. They’d leave their careers and everything and would go travel around the country to follow the Dead on their tour,” Eric added. “That’s how they paid for that. They would sell grilled cheese or burritos. Grilled cheese was the one that just really stuck with everybody because it is that comfort food.”
Since opening, Kelly and Eric have already hired a new employee in their daughter, Kailee Knudsen. She moved from Wisconsin to join the family business in March.
“She’s doing well and it’s going really good. She’s awesome. We already think she could run the truck,” Kelly said.
Creating community bonds has been a highlight of the food truck. “We’ve built up a lot of regular customers. We have a loyalty program. We’ve already started to see multiple people coming back with fully stamped loyalty cards and they’re all excited to start a new card. It’s been fun,” Eric said.
They’ve also found community through other deadheads — Grateful Dead fans. Some highlights include meeting a family who traveled from Bend and shared that they had Grateful Dead tattoos with Eric and Kelly. Another family drove from Tillamook after seeing the food truck on social media.
The band, Kelly said, brings a sense of community. “It’s like Jerry Garcia says, we’re a bunch of misfits, misfits that come together to celebrate life. The music brings people together and it’s still bringing people together. It’s just like the music never stopped and continues. It’s a way of life,” Kelly said. “It’s uniting us.”
Kelly and Eric plan to extend the truck’s hours during summer and feature live music. They also plan to take the truck on the road to events like music festivals and fairs.
