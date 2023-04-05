Astoria’s craft breweries, wine, cider and whiskey bars are a prime draw, though options are on the rise for those looking to explore nonalcoholic drinks, too.
Whether at Sunday brunch or on a night out, creative mocktails offer a zero-proof way for everyone to relax and enjoy themselves. Being the sober friend, the designated driver or underage should not discourage anyone from getting a tasty drink.
Astoria has some beautiful gems in regard to bars and restaurants in the area, where the ambience and views are hard to beat. Some bars and restaurants on the North Coast are starting to carry mocktail menus so everyone can partake.
While most bars and restaurants are more than happy to make a mocktail of most drinks on their menu, it’s also nice to already have creative options to choose from.
Carruthers Restaurant
A menu of mocktails at Carruthers Restaurant includes a “French Lemonade” with lavender and A “Garden Party” mixed drink featuring earl grey, dry hopped tonic and celery bitters. Like many alcoholic mixed drinks, the mocktails start with a soda base and add fruits, herbs, bitters and garnishes.
Xanadu Astoria
This newly-opened queer bar offers a full menu of nonalcoholic treats, including draft root beer, kombucha selections and mixed drinks. Take for example the “spicy pina mockarita,” consisting of pineapple Jarritos, coconut milk, lime and tajín. Along with cocktails and mocktails, Xanadu also offers a full brunch and three-course evening menu using all local farm-to-table ingredients.
T. Paul’s Supper Club
Another great mocktail collection in Astoria can be found at T. Paul’s Supper Club, with quite a few nonalcoholic options to enjoy. Settle in for a ginger beer, or a house-made specialty mixed drink like the “Bella Brittz,” which includes Sprite and strawberry lemonade.
More in town: Bridgewater Bistro offers a “spirit-free” mocktail menu, featuring two house-made mixed drinks. Fort George Brewery is just one of the spots in town that offers kombucha on tap. Reach Break Brewing also stocks the No Mo IPA, a nonalcoholic craft beer option.
