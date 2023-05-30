Potatoes, fresh onions and herbs from the garden — yes, it is that time of year. We have waited patiently for the garden to bloom and spring is finally upon us.
One variety of spud I love is a heritage potato called an Ozette. The potato is a small fingerling and very delicious. The second potato here is a purple Peruvian.
These are common and tend to take over a garden. Cut open at harvest, they present a startling, vibrant purple color. Some of that color boils out, but the point is simple: A cook ends up with a hearty dish and an uncommon presentation.
Add a bit of celery, some shredded chicken or pieces of fish and you have a colorful hash, and these potatoes are a tasty accompaniment to a roast or steak.
Sometimes a simple presentation is the perfect accompaniment to a quick meal. Potatoes can stand on their own. These unique potatoes even grow in a garden composed mostly of beach sand, standard on the Long Beach Peninsula.
A tablespoon each of stock and black bean paste gives the recipe a jump. So do diced sweet peppers. Green beans are a perfect vegetable on the side. I like to toss these in a little butter with a splash of sweet chili sauce.
For a hash, add a Japanese eggplant. There is no end to the opportunities for the adaptable potato.
Ingredients
• 1 pound fingerling potatoes (Ozettes),
par-boiled and cut bite-size
• 1 pound purple potatoes, par-boiled and
cut bite-size
• One medium onion, medium diced
• Three celery stalks, sliced 1/2-inch
diagonally
• Herbs: fresh parsley, dried rosemary
and basil
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons butter
• Four cloves fresh garlic, crushed and
finely chopped
• Green onions, cut diagonally in 1-inch
pieces
• Splash of homemade chicken stock,
or a splash of Asian black bean sauce (or
both!)
• Salt and pepper to taste
• Dried chili flakes (optional)
Preparation
Par-boil the potatoes and set them aside. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and butter. Saute the garlic and onion.
Quickly add the celery and cook for a few minutes until translucent. Add the potatoes and then the herbs. Salt and pepper to taste and toss in the green onions. Pour in a splash of stock and black bean sauce. Toss the ingredients with a splash of virgin olive oil in the hot pan until well-mixed. A poached egg is perfect on top.
At this point, try expanding the recipe into a hash by adding small bits of meat or fish — or top it off with lots of vegetables.
